The big names across the Valley District softball scene will surely be missed.
Turner Ashby's Gracie Moyers was consistent in the infield, Broadway's Grace Fravel and Allison Dean were a solid 1-2 punch in the circle and Spotswood's Emerson Adkins and Kaitlyn Fletcher helped turn the program around.
But with so many standout players now gone — and most of them are playing at the college level — there's a new opportunity for new faces to emerge.
Among those names that should immediately step into the spotlight are Turner Ashby sophomore Kendall Simmers, Spotswood's Taelor Ware and others.
In fact, even with a strong veteran presence on the rosters a year ago, teams like the Knights and Gobblers had young faces emerge as big-time players.
With an abundance of fresh talent taking over and a wide-open league in front them, here's a closer look at all six Valley District softball squads this season:
Broadway
Replacing a pair of standouts that are now playing at the college level in Fravel (Eastern Mennonite University) and Allison Dean (Potomac State) won't be easy, but veteran coach Becky Cantrell insists she thinks her team has a bright future.
Aliza Lokey, a versatile multi-sport athlete with plenty of speed in the outfield, has emerged as a valuable leader on, and off, the field for the Gobblers.
Broadway's roster includes five freshmen in Emma Morris, who will be a key player in the circle, her battery teammate and catcher Leah Sauder, twin sisters Brooklyn and Ashlyn Spitzer and another freshman in Savannah Janzen.
Taylor Suters, Marina Carter and Jasmine Gett are a trio of sophomores expected to step up for the Gobblers while Jacklyn Williams, Savanah Fox, Ashley Runion, Serenity King and Shane Dove will make up the rest of the Broadway lineup.
The Gobblers finished 7-7 a year ago and above .500 in district play and although they face a rebuild on paper, Cantrell's teams usually prove otherwise.
"Looking forward to the season," Cantrell said. "We are going to have a strong schedule ahead of us, which hopefully should help us in the long haul."
Harrisonburg
There's no program that's struggled to find consistency more than Harrisonburg.
Now under their third head coach in as many years, the Blue Streaks are hoping to build around young talent that gained valuable experience a year ago.
Harrisonburg only won one game a year ago, but bring back plenty of talented pieces. Maribel Tirado, Katelyn Lindsey and Brianna Knupp are the lone seniors.
There are two freshmen on the HHS roster in McKenna Dayton and Kayli Alvarado, but a seven-player sophomore class is going to be the key.
Despite having arguably the youngest roster in the district again this season, first-year coach Derek Smiley has praised his group for their commitment.
"I'm excited to help lead this group of ladies," Smiley said. "They have huge hearts and want to make HHS proud and pick up where they left off last year."
Rockbridge County
There's been flashes of what Rockbridge County is capable of, but consistency has been a major issue for the team from the south end of the Valley District.
But third-year coach Keston Pelter enters the 2022 season as optimistic as he's been during his tenure and it is due to a key number of valuable returners.
Margaret Dudley, a senior, returns as a pitcher and shortstop for the Wildcats after hitting .321 a year ago while catcher Madison Falls (.366 avg.), sophomore utility player Marlo Zollman (.381 avg.) and senior Sage Marcum also return.
Autumn Mundy is a sophomore that moved up to the varsity roster this season after shining at the JV level a year ago while Caroline and Caitlyn Haynes are a pair of transfers from Bassett High School that will join Rockbridge this year.
After finishing 6-7 and falling to Broadway in the district playoffs a year ago, Pelter and the Wildcats have their sights set on a regional berth this season.
"The natural talent, skill set and abilities of these girls is crazy," Pelter said. "We have the potential to do great things this season if they are confident in themselves and commit to our ideas and give 100 percent every single day."
Spotswood
Potential is the word fourth-year Spotswood coach Brooke Hensley is using.
The Trailblazers lost several key seniors from a year ago — most noticeably Fletcher and Adkins, who are both among the many locals playing at EMU now — but have one of the district's top up-and-coming talents in Taelor Ware.
Ware, a pitcher and infielder that hit .407 at the plate last year and posted a 1.16 ERA in the circle as a freshman, is joined by Brooke Morris (.460 avg.) and Elizabeth Blatz (.350 avg.) as key returners on the Spotswood roster.
Ciera Rodriguez returns to the outfield for the Trailblazers while Kailee Good and Aeriana Rodriguez are a pair of seniors that will continue to play in the infield Among the team's promising newcomers are freshman catcher Charley Bentley and freshman outfielder Riley Joyner, who also played on the basketball team.
After earning a share of the Valley District title a year ago and falling to Rustburg in the Region 3C quarterfinals, expectations remain high for Spotswood in 2022 despite losing a number of key players that will limit the team's depth this year.
"We have an extraordinary amount of potential," Hensley said. "I believe that we can succeed in all aspects of the game as long as we stay healthy. ... We can do anything we set our minds to. These kids just have to believe in themselves."
Turner Ashby
The loss of Moyers at the shortstop position will certainly be noticeable after the shifty senior led the team in stolen bases and was a leader in the locker room.
But the Knights, entering their seventh season under coach Clint Curry and fresh off a season in which they were one win away from a trip to the state tournament and shared the title of co-district champions with Spotswood, are built for a reload with a young roster that flashed plenty of potential in 2021.
Makenzie Cyzick (.472 avg., two home runs, 16 RBIs, 13 stolen bases), Taylor Adams (.382 avg., three home runs, 22 RBIs, 10 stolen bases) and Sydney Lyons (.423 avg., two home runs, 18 RBIs, 12 stolen bases) make up a talented three-person senior class for TA that has plenty of experience over the years.
Eva Ochoa is a junior outfielder that returns after hitting .385 with 14 RBIs a year ago while Simmers (.391 avg., five home runs, 21 RBIs, six stolen bases) is one of the best young players in the Valley with serious Division I potential.
In the circle, Lily Moyers and Haley Lucas both return after logging significant time as freshmen in 2021. TA also has a trio of freshmen expected to contribute in the field this year in Molly Griffin, Reaghan Warner and Elyanna Rogers.
"I feel good about our season as long as we can keep everyone healthy," Curry said. "I feel like it will be a very competitive district this season and I'm looking forward to getting back to normal. ... TA softball works hard each and every day so that we can compete in our district. I'm excited to see how we fare."
