The area swimming and diving scene has been on a steady trend up in recent seasons.
In the Valley District specifically, there have been a number of impressive squads.
Harrisonburg has been a steady and consistent program, along with Spotswood, while Broadway and Turner Ashby have both fielded impressive squads at various points.
Last season, there were a number of individual state champions from the Valley District and the league as a whole was as competitive as it has been in recent memory.
For most teams, featuring a state champion at season’s end is the ultimate goal.
But for some squads, team success at the regional and state level could be possible.
The league picture certainly appears wide open entering the season with every team featuring talent that is capable of making serious noise in the postseason meets.
As we head into 2023, here’s a look at the Valley District teams:
Broadway
In her first season as the Broadway head coach, Amanda Nesselrodt is bringing change.
The BHS alum and former standout swimmer for the program has returned and has brought a renewed sense of energy around the program, which is fielding a diving team once again.
Among the biggest returners for the Gobblers is undoubtedly sophomore Davis Hinkle, who is just short of several state cuts and will be a big-time performer for the boys team.
“We have made a lot of changes in the way we are training and hope to see this pay off in the water,” Nesselrodt said. “I have placed a lot of their own success on them. The team is aware what they put in this season is what they will get out of it. It is my hope they will take this to heart and grow both as a swimmer and a person.”
Harrisonburg
It’s a bit of a new era for Harrisonburg, but the quality of the program hasn’t diminished.
Led by senior Noah Gabriele on the boys side and a handful of underclassmen on the girls side, the Blue Streaks are hopeful they can compete at the Class 5 level this season.
Leading the way for Harrisonburg in that pursuit is head coach Ciarra Hampton.
The Streaks have two seniors on the girls roster while Gabriele is the only boys senior.
Rockbridge County
One of the deeper teams in the league this season is undoubtedly Rockbridge County.
The Wildcats, led by Erica Bisallion at head coach, have quality boys and girls rosters.
The Rockbridge girls are loaded with experience, featuring four talented seniors, while the boys team has a nice mix of talent that should set the program up for improvement.
Spotswood
The Spotswood program has been one of the most consistent in the Valley District.
And with a talented roster still intact, that should be the case once again this season.
Sarah Dunham is a name to watch for on the girls side of things as a senior standout.
For the boys, meanwhile, Dylan King is the leader of a team loaded with experience.
With plenty of talent on both squads, the Trailblazers are a contender for the title.
Turner Ashby
Veteran head coach Kim Floyd has a squad filled with potential for this season.
Among the most promising returners is sophomore Molly Beckwith on the girls side, along with Katelyn Lough and Mia Flory while Jackson Curry and Phineas Kasten are big-time performers in a number of key events for the boys squad and have experience.
Promising newcomers for the TA girls include Isabelle Thompson and Alana Dennis.
With a solid mix of experience and young talent, the Knights are aiming high in 2023.
“We are looking forward to seeing what this group of swimmers can accomplish this season,” Floyd said. “The team is a nice mix of experienced swimmers and young swimmers with a competitive drive. The upperclassmen have been excellent role models demonstrating great leadership and an understanding of team building. We are focused on developing technique, stroke work, and endurance to increase our depth in all of our events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.