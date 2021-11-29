If there’s any league that appreciates playing this season, it’s the Valley District.
“Last year, by far, was the most difficult year I've ever coached,” Broadway coach Dwight Walton said. “Trying to make a group better individually and becoming a team was very challenging.”
During the condensed, no-spectator season in the winter under the Virginia High School League’s COVID-19 guidelines, the Valley was hit hard by an early-season case that impacted multiple teams.
As a result, no team in the district played more than eight total games last season. In fact, Broadway played just five and Harrisonburg did not play at all after opting out of the season completely.
“The players are very thankful for the opportunity to play and be part of a program where teamwork, accountability and consistent growth are going to be important,” HHS coach Don Burgess said.
Those factors, among others, are why players and coaches around the district are eager to get going.
And, once again, the district race appears wide open this year with a unique mix of veteran coaches and first-timers strolling the sidelines this season. Clay Harris takes over at Turner Ashby, becoming the fifth coach in as many years for the program, while Robert Winfield is replacing Mike Gale as the new coach at Rockbridge County.
“We are excited to get the opportunity to play and compete in a full 22-game season this year after only getting to play a few games last year,” said Harris, who is a former Fort Defiance standout point guard. “We look to build and grow each game throughout the season.”
Carmelo Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 guard that is considered one of the best players in the state, returns to lead the way for the Trailblazers while 6-foot-3 wing Jadon Burgess is a name to watch in Harrisonburg. Broadway has some key pieces returning, too, along with the experienced Knights. The Wildcats are eager to rebuild after a winless six-game campaign last year.
Much like the Valley District football scene this fall, it could be a wide-open race on the court.
And for area boys basketball fans, that means plenty of excitement throughout the regular season.
But for the players and coaches, they insisted they’re simply happy to play more games together.
“Despite our youth and inexperience, we have high expectations for this season,” Edwards said. “This is one of the most committed groups I have had during my tenure. These guys love being in the gym and spending time together.”
