The area track and field scene has been as competitive on the state level as any.
The Valley District, in particular, has produced multiple state champions in indoor and outdoor track and field, along with several big-time cross-country performances.
Although indoor track and field popularity was once questioned, it remains desired.
Some area athletes, such as Broadway's Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, are dual-sport athletes during the winter, while distance runners may use it for the transition into the outdoor season.
The sport has recently seen significant success regardless of each athlete's purpose.
There were multiple state champions from the Valley District a year ago in indoor track.
And with how things are shaping up early on, we could be on that path again.
As we head into 2023, here's a look at the city/county Valley District teams:
Broadway
Undoubtedly, the Broadway boys track and field team will be impressive this winter.
Ryley Tinnell and Jayden Kerr are a pair of distance runners that second-year head coach Eric Ryan is leaning on, along with sprinters Tristan Goins, Joseph Kerr, and Walker Knicely.
The addition of Santiago and Uriah Rutan, along with Ian Garber, also has Ryan excited about the potential for that team and those individuals in their events.
The girls team, meanwhile, is continuing to grow, and Ryan expects standout Taylor Driver to impact several events while Savanna Fox should also put up some strong performances.
"We are creating a fun environment that is paying off in larger numbers and medals for our athletes," Ryan said.
Harrisonburg
Led by co-head coaches Matt Denlinger and Jerry Hertzler, the Harrisonburg track and field program should be one of the best in the league again this season.
There are several critical returners for the Blue Streaks, with CJ Hulleman (1000), Matthew Rush (1600), and Cadrian Rodgers-Davis (4x200) all returning for the boys, while Mia Beauzieux (55-meter hurdles), Lena Blagg (1600), Clare Kirwan (1600) and Annie Poirot (1600) are all back for the girls team that was extremely impressive a season ago.
Among the key newcomers for the boys are football standout JJ Engle, Kalib Gebrehaimanot, Moses Iradukunda, Andrew McMichael, and Josiah Wickline. The girls welcome Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez, Jaydyn Carter, and state champion Ella Somers (formerly of Broadway).
"I'm really excited for this season," Denlinger said. "We have a good group of returning athletes and have a great group of freshmen to replace many of the seniors that were big contributors last year."
Spotswood
The Spotswood track and field program is elite and is led by veteran head coach Sue Rinker.
And that certainly seems the case again this year with plenty of big-time names returning.
Taylor Myers (1600, 3200), Ashland Dickel, Kate Ruebke, Marika Dickel, and Anna Dabaghyan highlight a core group of returns for the Trailblazers on the girls side while freshman Ruth Rascoe is expected to make an immediate impact in sprints.
For the boys, Russell Kramer is back after capturing the district title in the 1600 and 3200 a year ago, along with Jack Parlee, who won the long jump and was the triple jump's runner-up. Gray Urglavitch, a standout golfer, is a newcomer that will jump and sprint for Spotswood.
"While we have a small girls team again this year, we did return eight members from last year's group," Rinker said. "The cross country team had another outstanding season in 2022, and it is anticipated we will be strong in the distance events this winter due to the success this past fall. [The boys team] returned 75 percent of the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes from last year, and as a result, we will be able to compete in all four event groups for indoor track and field. About two-thirds of our team members are from the cross country and football teams that both had successful seasons, and we feel this will also translate to a very competitive indoor team."
Turner Ashby
Turner Ashby is another program that has had some high-level individual success in recent years, and that could be the case this winter with some key veterans back on both teams.
Junior Christian Souders is a name to watch for the boys team, which has five seniors.
For the girls, Kathryn Miller, Magdalena Lantz-Trissell, and Jessica Brumfield are among the names that are back for the Knights and are expected to contribute in a big way to their events.
"Our goals and expectations for this year include pursuing excellence in assigned events and supporting all teammates across other track & field events," first-year TA head coach Nelle Fox said.
