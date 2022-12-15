The area wrestling scene has been as competitive as ever in recent seasons.
But there’s no doubt teams are eager to see another individual state champion at the Virginia High School League championships in Salem, and that could come this year.
There are a number of big names across the Valley District, in particular, and the league from top to bottom should be competitive and wide open for the taking by any team.
Turner Ashby is the defending league champion after a balanced effort a year ago while Broadway brings plenty back, Harrisonburg is improving and Rockbridge County is stout.
Spotswood, meanwhile, is a program that has quality wrestlers as well and solid coaching.
All in all, the Valley District wrestling scene should be filled with parity this season.
As another season gets underway, here’s a look at the league’s teams:
Broadway
After putting one of the area’s youngest teams on the mat a year ago, Broadway seventh-year head coach Brian Phillips said experience is a strength this season.
The Gobblers are still young, but there’s a lot of varsity experience on their roster and they didn’t lose any seniors from a team that performed surprisingly well a year ago.
Jesse Miller (132) and Feodor Dronov (138/144) are both back after earning top-six finishes at the VHSL Class 3 state meet a year ago while Drake Garrison (190/215) returns as a state qualifier, along with senior Aidan Wimer (175/190) and junior Jackson Wells (165).
The team also welcomes four key newcomers in senior heavyweight Dalton Fulk, along with a trio of freshmen in Timmy Phillips (106/113), Cody Wimer (106/113) and Landon Taylor (150/157/165) that are all expected to improve as the season moves along.
Facing a difficult schedule early, Phillips said his team will take some lumps at times.
But as the year progresses, much like last year, the Gobblers should stay on a steady rise.
“I think Broadway can be a pretty successful team this year if the kids on the team are accountable to making their teammates better,” Phillips said. “If the leaders on the team want to be great, they're going to have to have good practice partners and it will fall on them to help maximize the quality of their teammates.”
Harrisonburg
In his second year as coach, Jonathan Middleton is rebuilding the Harrisonburg program.
The Blue Streaks will look to replace Benny Ramsey, who went 22-5 a year ago in the 145-pound weight class, but have a trio of talented returners back on the mat this year.
Roman Chornoblavskyi (175) is a team captain for Harrisonburg while Adan Salazar-Mendoza and Charlie Blair (157) are also expected to be big-time performers.
While Middleton said he’s excited about the newcomers that are on his roster, he admitted there are so many new faces that it is hard to pick just a few to look out for.
Since he arrived at HHS, the second-year head coach has focused on building the program.
Now, he said his goal has a lofty goal of bringing a Valley District title back to the Streaks.
“This winter season, Harrisonburg has been fortunate in the increased amount of interest in wrestling,” Middleton said. “We had record numbers during tryouts, and have a hard-working group of students who want to be a part of the process, as well as evolve the sport of wrestling at HHS. We believe there are winners in our room. Our wrestlers are hungry for success, and as coaches, we are going to do everything we can to put them in a position to be successful.”
Rockbridge County
One of the more consistent teams in the district in recent years is Rockbridge County.
But the Wildcats have a new look under first-year head coach Mike Wood and could be in for a much different season than the ones we’ve come to expect from the team from Lexington.
There are just four seniors on the RCHS roster in Brice Hall, Zachary Huntsman, Thomas Maxwell and Ezekiel Mohr while several other underclassmen are expected to step up.
Rockbridge enters the year as a bit of a question mark this season, but there’s no doubt the culture has been established and a winning tradition has been built in the halls of RCHS.
Spotswood
Spotswood head coach Morgan Forloines has some talented pieces on his roster this season.
Although the Trailblazers are the youngest team in the league, they’re certainly talented.
Juniors Owen Hartman and Brittany Roadcap are among the early standouts this season.
Both wrestlers have goals of reaching the VHSL Class 3 state meet and a number of other Spotswood wrestlers will look to put together solid seasons in district competition.
Despite youth and inexperience, the Trailblazers should be a team that improves steadily.
Turner Ashby
The defending Valley District champions are aiming to do the same this season.
Although the Knights lost some key pieces in 106-pound district champion Bryce Farley and 113-pound Kyle Brown, a pair of state qualifiers, there is a lot of talent returning.
Wyatt Haskell (157) and Kevin Knight (285) are both back and big-time names to watch for TA, along with Jay Bowman Jr. (126), Hunter Blossser (113) and Nate Wilkins (138).
The team also has other key newcomers that will aim to contribute to the team’s success.
As a unit, the Knights are focused on a district crown but several individuals have state goals and will have legitimate chances at achieving some special things in Salem.
With one of the area’s top coaches leading the way, Turner Ashby will be strong once again.
“We are defending district champs and that is a goal we want to retain, but we know it will be difficult,” Knights 13th year-head coach Marshall Smiley said. “We have some holes we need to look at filling in the lineup if we are going to contend and be successful in duals, but believe we have some really talented individuals with high goals and expectations.
