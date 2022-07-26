Seven players had at least one hit as Waynesboro defeated Harrisonburg 7-3 in a South Division clash to close the Valley Baseball League regular season at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
With the victory, the Generals (26-16) earned a share of the South Division title with rival Charlottesville and will serve as the No. 2 seed in the VBL playoffs, which were set to begin on Tuesday.
Coincidentally, it is the Turks that Waynesboro will face in the opening round with the two teams beginning a best-of-three series Tuesday.
On Monday, Harrisonburg scored a run in the first frame but the Generals scored runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth to pull away.
Jalen Vasquez had a two-run homer for Waynesboro in the victory while TJ Clarkson finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
John Montes and Tyler Borges added two hits apiece for the Generals while Garrett Howe finished with a two-run single and a run scored.
On the mound for Waynesboro, Tristan Harley got the start and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings before Daulton Montagna came in and tossed four relief innings, giving up a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Mitch Farris had a solo home run for the Turks (25-17) while Seaver King and Jaylon Lee (James Madison) both had RBI doubles.
T.J. Williams finished 2-for-4 with a double for Harrisonburg.
Waynesboro 001 212 010 — 7 10 1
Harrisonburg 100 100 010 — 3 5 1
Harley, Montagna (5), Clarkson (9) and Bogart. Williams, Smith (5), DeLisi (9) and Warden. W — Montagna (2-0). L — Williams (2-1). HR — WAY: Vasquez, sixth inning, one on. HAR: Farris, first inning, none on.
In other VBL action Monday:
Front Royal 5, Strasburg 4: Five pitchers saw time on the mound for Front Royal in a win over Strasburg at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Chase Stanhope started and tossed two innings, giving up a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts before Sam Hough and Jackson Arnold pitched two innings of one-hit baseball each.
Sean Means closed the game with two innings of perfect baseball on the mound for Front Royal (16-26), striking out four in the process.
At the plate for the Cardinals, Jo Jo Jackson had a two-run homer while Drew Bristow finished with two hits and a run scored.
Cam Clonch led the Express with two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Both teams are advancing to the postseason with Strasburg set to serve as the No. 2 seed in the North Division and host Purcellville in the first round while Front Royal gets in as the No. 4 seed and will hit the road to take on top-seeded Woodstock in the opening round.
Strasburg 001 000 300 — 4 7 2
Front Royal 200 300 00x — 5 6 1
Sharp, Rozakis (5), Clonch (8) and Garris, Hooks. Stanhope, Hough (3), Arnold (5), Daggers (7), Means (8) and Carter. W — Hough (2-1). L — Sharp (0-1). SV — Means (2). HR — FR: Jackson, first inning, one on.
