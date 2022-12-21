SWOOPE — It was the best game of Tyreek Veney's decorated career.
The Fort Defiance senior guard, who has been one of the best players in the area for several years now, exploded for a career-high 37 points and made the game-sealing steal late to carry his team to a big-time 58-55 victory over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District boys basketball action in Swoope on Tuesday.
Indians head coach Brandon Fulk credited Veney for coming up big on both ends of the court.
“He was a little bit up and down [early in the year], but made some clutch plays for us,” Fulk said. “He’s been struggling shooting the ball, especially from the perimeter. We ran a couple of plays for him in the second half. Obviously he was huge, he started feeling it and made some miraculous shots. What did he end up with? 37? That’s pretty impressive.”
Veney's offensive production was certainly impressive, but perhaps the biggest play of the game came on the other end when the quick guard was able to clutch a one-handed snag for a steal on Gap's last possession.
That play by Veney sealed the win for Fort, which was big to open play in a competitive Shenandoah District.
“That was big,” Fulk said about Veney's late swipe. “He got back and got a finger on it and it was still a one-possession game. That was a good effort by him at the end of the game.”
The Bison were paced by three players as senior Jackson Laporte had 17, while seniors Micah Canterbury and Bennett Bowers both had 14 points. Bowers trimmed the Indians lead to one with a 3 from the corner but the Indians got free throws from Samuel Garber to push the lead back to three, which led to the theft by Veney.
Bison head coach Chad Ward had no problem admitting what the difference in Tuesday's game was.
“Tyreek Veney had 37 and lit us up,” Ward said. “He had the game of his life. He was the best player on the floor.”
The Bison (6-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) controlled the second and third quarters, forcing the Indians to make some quick adjustments on the bench down four at the end of the third quarter and it paid off.
Garber finished with 13 points to add to Veney's big night for the Indians (5-2, 1-0 Shenandoah).
Fulk talked about what the message was to his team in between the final two frames.
“I tried to talk about just getting stops,” Fulk said. “I thought we were solid tonight. Offensively, I kept telling the guys make shots and we’ll be OK. … It's a great win for us. [Gap is] really tough to defend. To start district play with a win on the road is big for my group.”
Fort Defiance 16 8 12 22 — 58
Buffalo Gap 11 16 13 15 — 55
FORT DEFIANCE (58) — Cruz 2 0-0 4, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Garber 3 5-6 13, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Veney 13 5-7 37, Jones 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 1 1-4 4. Totals 18 11-19 58.
BUFFALO GAP (55) — Strother 3 2-4 8, Bowers 6 1-2 14, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Canterbury 5 4-5 14, Jackson LaPorte 7 3-5 17, Hohenstein 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-16 55.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 9 (Veney 6, Garber 2, Gutshall), Buffalo Gap 1 (Bowers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.