FORT DEFIANCE — In its second matchup with Turner Ashby this season, Fort Defiance left no doubt.
Led by senior Tyreek Veney’s 24 points, the Indians, who needed a second-half rally to earn a win in Bridgewater earlier this year, claimed a season sweep of the Knights with a 59-41 win in boys basketball action inside Don Landes Gymnasium on Friday
After the Knights won both games last year, FDHS head coach Brandon Fulk said he knew that was a motivating factor for his upperclassmen this season. He felt his team did a good job sharing the wealth, noting 10 different players put up points in the game.
“I think the ball’s moving well,” Fulk said. “One of the things we have to be better at is off the ball and finishing shots. We’re still leaving too many points out there around the basket. I think we’re a better [shooting] team than what we’ve shown so far, but ultimately, we got to do it when the game happens.”
Fulk said his team has struggled offensively this season, but felt they did a better job defensively against the Knights than the last game.
He said he felt one of the biggest factors in the win on Friday was getting to the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and making them, noting it was a good win overall.
“I thought, defensively, we were solid,” Fulk said. “One of the things I told them was we got to put the ball in the hole. … I feel like we’re, in a sense, defending ourselves a lot. We haven’t shot the ball well from the perimeter all year, so that’s something we’ll continue to work on.”
The Indians (4-2) suffered a double-digit loss to Broadway on Tuesday in which they scored just 26 points and struggled to find a rhythm offensively, particularly in the second half.
After that game, Veney said his team stressed to focus on the defensive end for now, and felt the effort was there against Turner Ashby.
“I feel like in the second half, we really kept that going and kept going with the win,” Veney said.
The first quarter was a tight one, but the Indians held the lead for most of the quarter. Junior guard Micah Shank netted a jumper just as the quarter was ending to put Turner Ashby within two.
When it came to the Knights, Veney felt keeping Nolan Bailey, their tallest player, off the glass was the biggest challenge for them as well as sophomore guard Beau Baylor, who put up 15 points on the evening.
Junior Samuel Garber had 11 points for the Indians while senior Henry Gutshall had seven. Despite leading in points, Veney added he felt he could’ve played better.
“I didn’t have as many rebounds as I would’ve liked to,” Veney said. “Not as many steals and not as many assists.”
The Indians continued to keep Turner Ashby in check, leading by as many as nine in the second quarter.
TA head coach Clay Harris, a former point guard for the Indians, said Fort Defiance played good defense and that his young squad made “silly” turnovers, which led to a second-half run by Fort that ultimately put the game away.
“Coach Fulk does a great job with those kids,” Harris said. “They executed tonight and they went on a little run. We tried to battle back and we just couldn’t get back.”
Despite the loss, Harris credits his team for fighting until the last buzzer. The other top scorers for the Knights (1-7) included Bailey with 10 points and junior Jack Fox with five.
A parallel Harris noticed from the first game against the Indians was the run they went on was the difference-maker, noting they had a double-digit lead after the opening half in their first game, but couldn’t hold off Fort's second-half momentum.
“All year, we’ve been struggling to stop the run and make a run of our own,” Harris said. “Basketball’s all about making runs and we just had to get a run of our own and we never could.”
Turner Ashby 11 6 5 19 — 41
Fort Defiance 13 11 9 26 — 59
TURNER ASHBY (41) — Shank 2 0-0 4, Baylor 6 3-4 15, Sports 0 0-0 0, Fox 2 0-0 5, Lyons 1 0-0 3, Seifert 0 0-0 0, Moseley 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, Bailey 4 1-2 10, Bass 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-6 41.
FORT DEFIANCE (59) — Cruz 0 2-2 2, Hebb 1 1-4 3, Johnson 0 3-4 3, Fink 1 0-0 2, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 4 2-2 11, Metz 1 0-0 2, Veney 8 7-8 24, Jones 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 2-2 2, Alexander 0 1-2 1, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 18-24 59.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Fox, Lyons, Smith, Bailey 2), Fort Defiance 5 (Garber 3, Veney, Gutshall).
