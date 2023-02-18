FORT DEFIANCE — Momentum is unique in sports, especially when it works in your favor.
It was undoubtedly falling Fort Defiance’s way Friday.
The eighth-seeded Indians used a 24-6 run that stretched across the end of the first quarter and into half to jumpstart a convincing 66-49 victory over ninth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the first rounds of the Region 3C boys basketball tournament inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
“That was by far our best game of the year,” Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said after the win. “I’ve thought we’ve gotten good shots all season, outside of maybe two halves. I felt we just hadn’t made shots. We made shots tonight. I thought we could really get whatever we wanted.”
Early on, it appeared the size of the Bulldogs would give the Indians challenges throughout the night.
With 12 players standing 6 feet or taller, LCA certainly had length on Fort physically, but quick, consistent ball movement from the home team offset that and resulted in an impressive showing.
“We had a little bit different approach against their zone than what we’ve done this year, and I thought that was effective for us,” Fulk said. “We got them out of their zone, and then I thought we adjusted well when they went man-to-man. Tyreek [Veney] was really, really good. Sam [Garber] was really. It’s always good when you make shots and can get stops and get rounds. I thought we took care of the ball well. It was a complete performance.”
Garber scored on a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter on a well-executed full-court set out of a timeout for the Indians.
That was the first bucket of the 24-6 run, which resulted in a double-digit halftime lead for Fort and a big confidence boost for the senior Garber.
“Most of the year, we haven’t finished [that set] right,” Fulk said. “You know, I thought Sam saw the ball go in early and that’s a big deal for him. I thought he was great, especially in the first half.”
Garber finished 6-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, to finish with 18 points. He was also big on the defensive end with 10 boards.
But he wasn’t the only Indian who had a big night as senior guard Tyreek Veney, a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection who is quickly approaching 1,000 career points, erupted for 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting, four rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals for a stellar showing.
“We just moved the ball around, had good ball movement, and crashed the boards,” Veney said. “We just wanted it. We played good defense, held them to one shot and that’s what happened. That’s how the results came out. Once we got going, I feel like it was hard for us to be stopped. We just had so much momentum. Sam started knocking down his shots. Me? I started feeling it, and the crowd did too. We just kept rolling from there.”
The Indians had 10 assists as a team, with Garber dishing out four, and shot 51% from the field.
Henry Gutshall, a versatile senior forward with a smooth game, was his usual self, hitting 4-of-6 shots for 11 points and grabbing seven boards.
But as much as the offense shined, it was the play of senior guard Kaden Johnson, one of the area’s strongest on-the-ball defenders, as he was able to lock down LCA standout senior guard Landon Etzel.
“I just take a lot of pride in my defense,” Johnson said. “I watch a lot of film and I just key in. I need to be that guy who locks down their No. 1 [scorer]. I’m just a team player. I’m for the team. I love defense. This is what I live for. It’s what I do.”
Etzel finished 1-of-5 from the field with six points.
Johnson’s final stat line was one point, two boards, an assist, and a steal, but his value for Fort doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates or coaches.
“We were really good offensively, defensively,” Fulk said. “I thought the key was stopping [Etzel]. He’s a really, really good player. We held him to one field goal and six points. Kaden Johnson scored one point, but he did a hell of a job on defense.”
Freshman guard Gio Armendariz Cruz and junior forward Carter Fink were the only other players in the scoring column with five combined points.
But the Indians (13-9), collectively, put together their best offensive performance of the season and will need that moving forward if they hope to win.
“We gave the ball to our best scorers, and they made shots,” Johnson said. “We worked hard in practice all week, designed plays for their defense, watched film, and we got the job done tonight.”
Up next for Fort is a significant challenge against a familiar foe, as it travels to Penn Laird on Tuesday for a Region 3C quarterfinal at No. 1 Spotswood (21-2), which enters on an 11-game win streak.
The Indians are a former Valley District colleague of the Trailblazers, and the two teams have faced off several times in the past several postseasons, even since Fort’s move to the Shenandoah District.
“A big emphasis for us is just taking care of the ball,” Fulk said. “Try to limit turnovers, no lobs. Pace of play will be important. [Spotswood] wants to play at a different pace than we do, so we’ll put a game plan together and see if we can go out and execute it. I told the guys coming into tonight, ‘Great challenges come with great opportunity.’ The guys embraced that thought process tonight. We’ll have to keep the same mindset next week.”
In sports, the waves of momentum can carry a team a long way, especially at the prep level.
After a big win Friday, the Indians’ confidence was oozing as they celebrated on the court with fans.
Now, as they prepare for a bigger challenge against the Trailblazers on Tuesday, they hope the momentum can take them a little further.
“We’re locked in as ever,” Veney said. “We didn’t want the season to end tonight, and it didn’t. So we’re going to go up to Spotswood, and we’ll see what happens there.”
