The dream started when she was a kid, Makenzie Cyzick said.
It began with a goal of playing softball at the next level, the Turner Ashby senior infielder said, and was in large part because of the influence of her older sister.
Makayla Cyzick, who went on to play at Winthrop after a standout career with the Knights from 2016-2019 and recently transferred to Limestone, inspired her younger sister in a lot of ways.
But for the younger Cyzick, after a breakout freshman debut alongside her older sister in their only season together in 2019, she faced a cancelled season in 2020, a shortened season in 2021 and most importantly, a loss of showcase opportunities for college recruits over the years.
"It has been my dream to play at a college level for as long as I can remember," Makenzie Cyzick said. "I really means a lot to me to be able to play because COVID made the recruit process extremely difficult. You weren't able to get onto campus, coaches weren't hold camps at their schools for athletes to be able to attend."
Fortunately, the process still worked out for the younger Cyzick, who will now head to Wilson, N.C. where she'll play at the Division II level with Barton College. This past season, the Bulldogs went 29-12 and fell in the Conference Carolinas championship.
Makenzie Cyzick said she hit it off with Barton coach Junior Bailey when she met him at a camp and as she continued to go back for more, the two got to know each other better each time.
"He is very family-oriented and tries to do team activities at least once a week so that the team will be connected and close on, and off, the field," Cyzick said.
Eventually, Makenzie Cyzick made the choice to head to Barton and after signing her National Letter of Intent last month with friends and family at TAHS, she said it was a moment that made all of the hard work over the years worth it in the long run.
"I have always hit extra after practice because I always wanted to do my best in every situation," said Makenzie Cyzick, who played almost everywhere on the field for TA. "I have spent many hours practicing multiple positions so that I could be extremely versatile and be able to play where my team needed me. The extra hours of hitting has made me a better hitter. I have gone from an all-pull hitter to being able to hit the ball where it’s pitched."
Makenzie Cyzick's versatility throughout her career has made her a vital piece for her entire tenure, but it was especially evident throughout her senior campaign this year.
Playing primarily third base, Makenzie Cyzick was the Valley District player of the year and was a first-team All-Region 3C selection after hitting .477 with four homers and 17 RBIs.
"I am most looking forward to stepping up to a new level of competition in college," Makenzie Cyzick said. "I have played some great competition over the years, but I feel like this is a new challenge that I am excited to experience and compete at and continue to grow."
One of Makenzie Cyzick's favorite memories, understandably, was playing alongside her older sister during her freshman season and reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship. The memories made that year and the lessons learned help the younger Cyzick put together a career that nearly matched the success of her sibling's.
"Even though we didn't win [a state title], we were all really close," Makenzie Cyzick said.
For Makenzie Cyzick, the dream of playing college softball started when she was just a kid.
Now, with her decision made and just months away from heading off to campus, the Turner Ashby standout said she feels "blessed" to have found the right fit.
"I hope that I have left a legacy that will help smaller athletes have confidence in their ability because I was always looked at as being too small to be a power hitter or play a certain position on the field," Makenzie Cyzick said. "I hope that younger athletes will have the confidence to know that they also can play anywhere and do whatever they set their minds to do. No matter what, hard work does pay off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.