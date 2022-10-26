ELKTON — Midway through East Rockingham's season opener against Spotswood, with the team trailing by double digits, junior Blake Morris approached first-year ERHS head coach Drew Spitzer with a question.
“I love having Blake," Spitzer said. "At halftime of the Spotswood game, he asked me if he was going to touch the football. I told him after the game, ‘Don’t ever worry about having to ask me if you’ll touch the ball again.’"
Morris, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound versatile skill player for the Eagles, has been arguably the team's top player since.
After previously serving primarily as a receiver for East Rock throughout his career, he's developed into much more.
"It’s great," Spitzer said. "He’s played three positions on defense in his three years on the varsity football team. He was solely a wide receiver last year and [this year], we’ve asked him to block more and to carry the ball more. He’s an all-purpose kid, a great kid. He isn’t going to get outworked by anyone on this team. He’s great to have. When he has the ball in his hands, there’s a chance every time he has it that he can score.”
While he's been a big-time piece for the Eagles on defense, it's his versatility on offense that stands out.
Morris leads East Rockingham with 44 receptions for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also has ran the ball 51 times for 335 yards and reached the end zone three more times on the ground throughout the year.
“It’s fun," Morris said of playing so many roles. "I couldn’t do it without everyone on the team, though. They make it happen. It just feels natural. I still kind of play both. It isn’t too big of a difference for me.”
The Eagles are a team that has dealt with consistency issues at times, but Morris' production has been steady.
As a versatile playmaker, he's a key piece to one of the best offenses in the Shenandoah Valley this season.
And on defense, his ability to make plays in big moments hasn't gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates.
“When it comes to defense, it’s all the same," Morris said. "It’s hard to change, but it’s OK.”
When Morris approached Spitzer during the first game of the season, he simply wanted a way to help his team.
Turns out, with two weeks remaining until the postseason, he had quite a bit to offer.
“It’s amazing," East Rockingham senior running back Ben Dinkel said. "Sometimes when we’re out there, I see the way Blake runs and it’s just amazing. He breaks tackles, juking left and right, making people miss. It’s really cool. There are times where I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s definitely tackled.’ And next thing I know, he’s headed up field.”
