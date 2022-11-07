The football playoff brackets for all six classifications were released by the Virginia High School League on Sunday and a big-time Rockingham County rivalry will be renewed in a unique Region 3C quarterfinal clash on Friday at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird.
Despite winning the Valley District with an unbeaten record in league play, including a head-to-head win over Spotswood, it will be Turner Ashby hitting the road as the fifth seed to take on the fourth-seeded Trailblazers in the quarterfinals.
At the top of the bracket, top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy is hosting eighth-seeded Rustburg. The Bulldogs are, once again, the overwhelming favorites.
The bottom of the bracket features a pair of Shenandoah Valley teams, too, as Wilson Memorial is the sixth seed and travels to No. 3 Brookville on Friday.
Staunton, meanwhile, is the No. 7 seed and goes to No. 2 Heritage-Lynchburg.
In Region 2B, Strasburg is the top seed after winning its first outright Bull Run District title since 2002 and will host No. 8 East Rockingham on Friday at 7 p.m.
The 4-5 matchup in that region is a good one with Stuarts Draft hitting the road to Berryville to take on Clarke County in a battle of two annual playoff powers.
Luray comes in as the second seed in Region 2B and will face Madison County, which is just crushed in its regular-season finale, in a rematch at Bulldog Field.
The third seed, meanwhile, is Central and it will host No. 6 Buckingham County.
Six-time VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads is the top seed in Region 1B, to no surprise, and earned a first-round bye. The Gladiators will await the winner of Sussex Central and Franklin while Buffalo Gap is the third seed in that same region and earned the right to host No. 6 William Campbell this week in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.