In just over two months, Friday Night Lights will return to the Valley.
The Virginia High School League announced its master football schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday and while there aren't many changes in opponents, there's plenty of intriguing matchups on the slate again.
One of the area's best traditions is the annual non-district opener between nearby rivals Spotswood and East Rockingham, which will kickoff the season on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Elkton.
The Trailblazers are coming off a rough 2021 campaign, but saw its team improve steadily throughout the season while East Rockingham is a team that will have a new look under first-year coach Drew Spitzer.
The five-team Valley District leaves plenty of opportunities for its teams to play difficult non-district schedules with most teams playing five non-district games to start before finishing the schedule against four district opponents with former league member Waynesboro sprinkled in as well. The Little Giants were a playoff team in 2021.
Last year, Turner Ashby won the league title for the first time since 2001 but Broadway avenged a regular-season loss with a first-round win over the Knights in the Region 3C playoffs. Those two teams, who have one of the fiercest rivalries in the area, meet again Oct. 7 at BHS.
The Knights open up the season against longtime non-district rival Fort Defiance, but face a trio of challenging teams in Brookville, Monticello and Western Albemarle before hosting East Rock on Sept. 23.
Broadway, meanwhile, faces Fluvanna County, Strasburg and William Monroe before traveling to Fort and hosting Central in non-district play.
Harrisonburg, the lone Class 5 school in the city/county, will have a challenging non-district slate again in its second year under coach Kyle Gillenwater, who took the job just weeks before the season last year.
The Blue Streaks alternate between home and away while facing Albemarle, John Handley, Millbrook, Orange County, William Fleming, Orange County and Staunton before entering league play.
With the season set to begin in approximately two months and training camp less than five weeks away, attention is turning toward the gridiron as teams around the Shenandoah Valley get set to play again.
For the full VHSL football slate, go to www.vhsl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.