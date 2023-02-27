VISAA Division III State Tournament

Eastern Mennonite's Rell Hamilton takes a shot against Walsingham's Ethan Hayes.

BOYS

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 Kenston Forest at No. 8 Christ Chapel, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Brunswick at No. 5 Walsingham, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Veritas at No. 6 Roanoke Catholic, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Westover Christian at No. 7 Grace Christian

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Kenston Forest-Christ Chapel winner at No. 1 Fairfax Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Walsingham-Brunswick winner at No. 4 Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic-Veritas winner at The Carmel School, 6 p.m.

Grace Christian-Westover Christian winner at Life Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

At Virginia State University

Fairfax Christian-Kenston Forest/Christ Chapel winner vs. Eastern Mennonite-Walsingham/Brunswick winner, 12 p.m.

Life Christian Academy-Grace Christian/Westover Christian winner vs. The Carmel School-Roanoke Catholic/Veritas winner, 1:45 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Virginia State University

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

