VISAA Division III State Tournament
BOYS
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 Kenston Forest at No. 8 Christ Chapel, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Brunswick at No. 5 Walsingham, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Veritas at No. 6 Roanoke Catholic, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Westover Christian at No. 7 Grace Christian
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Kenston Forest-Christ Chapel winner at No. 1 Fairfax Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Walsingham-Brunswick winner at No. 4 Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic-Veritas winner at The Carmel School, 6 p.m.
Grace Christian-Westover Christian winner at Life Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday
At Virginia State University
Fairfax Christian-Kenston Forest/Christ Chapel winner vs. Eastern Mennonite-Walsingham/Brunswick winner, 12 p.m.
Life Christian Academy-Grace Christian/Westover Christian winner vs. The Carmel School-Roanoke Catholic/Veritas winner, 1:45 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
At Virginia State University
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
