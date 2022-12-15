BRIDGEWATER — Oftentimes in high school sports, the tallest player on the court can be viewed as uncoordinated, perhaps too skinny and maybe even unathletic in some senses.
That’s certainly not the case when it comes to Turner Ashby junior Raevin Washington.
Washington, a 6-foot-5 center that’s been on the TAHS varsity girls basketball team since she was a freshman, is coming into her own this season as an all-around player.
Early on in her career, her height allowed her to emerge as a big-time shot blocker.
Now, however, she’s evolved into a scorer and someone the team can use in multiple ways.
“We’re very, very lucky to have someone like that,” Knights guard Kendall Simmers said about her teammate. “If we’re ever in a situation where we have to get the ball at the rim, have to get a shot, have to get a stop, we always have that safety net if we need it.”
Washington is part of a junior class for TA that is considered special by those in Bridgewater.
But when she first moved up to the varsity level, the game understandably moved quickly.
As time has gone along, her comfort level has clearly increased and she’s put up big numbers in almost every statistical category throughout the early portion of this season.
“We’ve had to work with Raevin’s game to help her,” veteran Turner Ashby head coach Rob Lovell said before practice earlier this week. “We keep stressing to her how important it is to achieve her potential, whatever that is. I think she’s turned a corner this year on that front. We’ve tried to impress upon her that she’s going to draw a lot of attention and it’s not just because she’s tall. She’s a state champion high-jumper, a really good athlete. We keep pushing her to reach that potential and do it consistently. I’ve been pleased.”
Off to a 7-0 start, the Knights are starting to gain confidence as a team that can make some noise this year, get over the hump and possibly even contend for a Valley District title.
If they’re going to do so, it’ll be in large part — quite literally — because of Washington.
“She’s just able to help so much defensively,” said TA junior guard Brynne Gerber, who has played with Washington for several years now. “It’s such a nice advantage for us to have.”
When many look at Washington, she doesn’t fit the mold of a “tall, goofy” kid as some do.
Instead, she’s a multi-sport standout that has a state championship win on her resume.
And now she’s looking to put together a big season and help the Knights do the same.
“If they want to double-team or triple-team Raevin, that helps us as well because one of the best things she does is assist,” Simmers said. “She sees the court so well. It ends up helping us out a lot having her on our team.”
