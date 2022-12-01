BRIDGEWATER — Facing the up-tempo attack of Fort Defiance, it was a flawless effort by Turner Ashby.
The Knights led from start to finish, never leaving the result in doubt in an impressive 76-37 rout of the non-district rival Indians in girls basketball action inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium on Thursday.
Turner Ashby veteran head coach Rob Lovell said his team was “outstanding” and executed their game plan.
“It’s really essential that you try to limit your turnovers, especially against a team that flies around and traps all over the floor," Lovell said. "I thought our kids did a great job of that. The other key part of the game, for me, was the fact that we did a pretty good job rebounding, not giving up second and third shots [and] not giving up a bunch of offensive rebounds.”
Lovell mentioned Fort Defiance’s unique playing style, which relies a lot on shooting 3-pointers and making constant substitutions throughout the game.
Despite his longtime presence on the sidelines, Lovell said it’s not a style he’s seen much of.
“It boils down to taking care of the fundamental parts of the game,” Lovell said. “Limiting your turnovers, winning the rebounding battle and with all that chaos they try to create, still don’t rush and take bad shots. Really all three of those tonight, I thought our kids were really magnificent.”
Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale has been running that system for quite some time, guiding the Indians to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament last year in his debut season as the program's head coach, and he said he feels they’ll improve on it as the season carries on — much like last year.
“That’s just what we do,” Gale said. “We were able to have 14 players participate in a game. In an athletic contest, if you’re giving 100 percent, you need a break. That’s our philosophy and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll keep doing it.”
In a performance that Lovell said might be the best of her standout career, 6-foot-5 junior Raevin Washington put up 20 points, nabbed 17 rebounds and added three blocks for TA.
When Washington plays with the energy she did Thursday, Lovell said she elevates the team as a whole.
“We’ve tried to impress that upon her,” Lovell said. “Just with her sheer size, she’s going to be an important part of what we do.”
Other top performers for TA included Elizabeth Smith with 17 points, nine rebounds and a trio of steals while Kendall Conley had a double-double of 14 points and 12 boards and Kendall Simmers added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Maisy Miller also impressed with four points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Knights.
Washington said some of her teammates were sick going into the game but ultimately, she feels they powered through it and played well.
When it came to TA’s game plan, Washington said that Lovell knew if the Indians tried to attack the paint, she’d be there for the block.
“That’s why he had me going down into the middle sometimes,” Washington said. “Just to help out [and] to back them up.”
The Indians came out looking to drain 3-pointers, but to no avail. The Knights (2-0) aimed to get inside and score in the paint and went up by as many as 11 in the first quarter.
Fort finished with five 3-pointers on the night while Turner Ashby didn't hit any.
“Coach [Lovell] said that we had to stay really close to them while they were shooting the 3,” Washington said. “He knew what was happening because they don’t like going inside.”
The Indians (1-1) struggled to maintain possession in the second quarter. Costly turnovers gave the Knights a lot of fastbreak points and allowed them to pull away — leading by as many as 18.
Matters only got worse for the Indians in the second half when the Knights went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and continued to ride the momentum the rest of the game.
Since preseason, one of the focuses for Lovell has been getting his team to mesh, he said.
He noted they have a lot of freshmen and juniors and if they can co-exist, they have the potential to be great.
The Turner Ashby head coach said that he was happy to see that happen on Thursday.
“If we can get them to a point where they’re comfortable with each other and can mesh as one unit, we stand a chance to be pretty good,” Lovell said. “I thought tonight, we took a big step toward that.”
Fort Defiance 8 16 6 7 — 37
Turner Ashby 17 21 22 16 — 76
FORT DEFIANCE (37) — Ryder 1 2-2 5, Blalock 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 3 0-0 6, Hostetter 1 2-3 5, Newman 0 0-0 0, Alexander 4 0-2 11, Hostetter 2 0-0 4, Frizzelle 0 0-2 0, Dunbrack 0 0-2 0, Davis 0 3-4 3, Blast 0 0-0 0, Wilerson 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 8-19 37.
TURNER ASHBY (76) — Knight 2 0-0 4, Simmers 3 1-2 7, Gerber 3 0-0 6, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 7 0-0 14, Smith 8 1-2 17, Miller 2 0-0 4, Myers 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4, Washington 10 0-0 20. Totals 37 2-4 76.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 5 (Alexander 3, Ryder, Hostetter).
