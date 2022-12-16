FORT DEFIANCE — After a close first half of play, Turner Ashby proved to once again be too much.
Up by five at halftime, junior Raevin Washington tallied 13 points in the second half to help the Knights coast to a 76-46 win against Fort Defiance and completed the season sweep in non-district girls basketball action at Don Landes Gymnasium on Friday.
TA head coach Rob Lovell said two wins over the Indians will be big in the long run for things, such as regional seedings. He noted that he believes Fort will win a lot of games this season, so to have two wins over them is something to be proud of.
Lovell said his team didn’t play well in the first quarter, which got them on their heels. From the second quarter on, he was happy with how his team was able to finish.
“We missed a ton of layups and easy shots in the first half,” Lovell said. “I thought our bench came in and really gave us a lift, too.”
Washington ended with 17 points, 17 rebounds, six blocked shot and four assists on the evening.
The 6-foot-5 post players said she thought it was one of her better performances of the season.
“I’ve never had that many hard blocks in my life,” Washington said. “It hyped me up when I kept on getting the blocks and I felt like my assists were really good. I was just playing all over.”
It was a rather physical first half as there were a combined 21 personal fouls called between the teams. The Indians played solid defense in the first quarter and three 3-pointers helped them get ahead of TA by six at quarter’s end.
Freshman Ava Myers put up two free throws to give the Knights the lead with 2:55 left in the second. Fort Defiance didn’t let them get away, however, only trailing by five at halftime.
Washington said her team played poorly in the first half, but they took the advice of Lovell during the halftime break and that helped them turn things around.
“We weren’t sticking together and moving as a team,” Washington said. “[Lovell] took us in the locker room and he was like, ‘You need to get together and play as a team and play as one,’ so that’s what we did.”
Turner Ashby got up by 10 early in the third quarter. The Indians closed the gap to two at one point, but momentum shifted in the Knights’ favor again as they once again led by double digits at the end of the period.
Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale felt they “hit the wall,", which made the difference in the second half. Yet, the second-year Fort head coach said he felt his team's performance was better than the first matchup between them.
“TA’s an outstanding ball club and we gave all we could,” Gale said. “At this point in the season and our system, we can’t go against quality teams. It’s a struggle for us early on, but we’re getting better.”
TA rode the momentum all through the fourth quarter, outscoring the Indians 25-9. Some of the other top TA scorers were freshman Rowen Smith with nine points and freshman Kendall Conley, juniors Kendall Simmers and Elizabeth Smith, who all put up eight points each. Simmers also dished out three assists while Conley had six rebounds and Brynne Gerber added five boards.
The Indians (2-3) were led by freshman Jayden Hostetter with 10 points, while juniors Trinity Hedrick and Mia Alexander each had nine.
Despite the loss, Gale said he was still happy with his team’s effort in the second half.
“[It was] a tough matchup for us early on,” Gale said. “We’ll move on from this and learn from it and hopefully get better as we go.”
For the Knights (7-0), Lovell said the win surely ranks among the top performances they’ve had this season and moving ahead, they’re looking forward to facing Waynesboro next week.
“Anytime you put 76 points up on the board, that’s a pretty good game,” Lovell said. “We’ve had a number of really great efforts and we haven’t talked about the record or anything like that. The great thing about my kids is that they are just focused on what’s immediately in front of them.”
Turner Ashby 9 22 20 25 — 76
Fort Defiance 15 11 11 9 — 46
TURNER ASHBY (76) — Knight 1 1-2 3, Simmers 4 0-0 8, Gerber 3 1-3 7, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 4 0-0 8, Whetzel 2 2-5 6, Smith 4 0-2 8, Miller 1 1-2 4, Myers 1 4-4 6, Smith 2 3-4 9 Washington 8 1-3 17. Totals 28 10-21 76.
FORT DEFIANCE (46) — Ryder 1 1-2 3, Blalock 0 1-2 1, Hedrick 3 0-2 9, Hostetter 2 0-0 6, Newman 0 0-0 0, Alexander 3 2-5 9, Hostetter 4 0-0 10, Frizzelle 0 3-6 3, Davis 0 0-0 0, Knott 1 0-0 3, Bast 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 9-19 46.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 1 (Miller), Fort Defiance 9 (Hedrick 3, Hostetter 2, Alexander, Hostetter 2, Knott).
