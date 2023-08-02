2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Waynesboro's Adam Bautista

WAYNESBORO — Entering his final season in the pool, Adam Bautista had one goal.

“It went into the season with one goal — being a state champion,” the Waynesboro senior said.

It turns out Bautista would do just that as he finished the 100 breaststroke in a blistering time of 59.35 seconds to capture the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship in his senior year.

Bautista is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Swimmer of the Year.

“It felt pretty good,” Bautista said. “I wasn’t not going to let it happen. It was a great moment. I was pretty confident going into it, and it was a wonderful moment. It was my last race, so I kind of teared up a bit.”

Bautista doesn’t plan to swim in college as he focuses on his next stage of life, but the moment was especially special after swimming four years for the Little Giants and year-round with a club team.

His swimming career started in 2016 when his grandmother informed him he had a “swimmer’s body,” and he admitted that when he first started with the sport, he considered giving it up at different points.

“I didn’t think I was going to stick with it,” Bautista said. “It was really hard to get used to. But about two years in, I had already caught up to the people who had been swimming for like seven years. That’s when I realized I kind of had some potential and started placing higher and started taking it more seriously.”

Bautista also ranked third in the area in the 100 backstroke and second in the 200 individual medley.

All in all, he said his senior season was exactly what he would have dreamed of coming into the year.

“I’ve been working at that event,” Bautista said. “Ever since I saw that I was good, I’ve been working toward it. It was really nice to get to states for the first time and then to get on that top spot.”

Although his swimming career may be over as he heads to Florida Tech, his legacy won’t be forgotten.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Waynesboro had a state champion in swimming and diving.

And for Bautista, he was able to check off the one goal he set for himself long before the season started.

“It’s really meaningful,” Bautista said. “It’s like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot to bring that home to this community and just to show that there is some potential coming from around this area.”