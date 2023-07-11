ALL-VALLEY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Waynesboro's Adam Groves

WAYNESBORO — The natural speed was evident watching him on the court.

Whether jumpstarting a fast break or leaking out for a transition layup along the sidelines, Adam Groves had difference-making speed and agility on the basketball court that certainly made a noticeable difference.

Now, Groves is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

“I never really knew how good I could get with track because I was a basketball player,” the recent Waynesboro High graduate said. “I wasn’t very good at it at first, but I took it seriously and it just took off from there. The puzzle pieces just started to fill in one by one over the years and it just started to feel like something I could be really good in.”

Groves put together the best season of his prep career as a senior, establishing himself as the area’s best runner.

After opening the regular season with a trio of wins at the Knights Crossing Invitational, the Augusta County Invitational, and the Grace Christian Invitational, the Little Giants standout was runner-up at the Region 3C meet.

“It was always on my mind,” Groves said. “My mood was dictated by how I ran. If I don’t run good, I don’t feel good.”

The best time of the season came for Groves in his first meet at Knights Crossing, finishing in 15:46.10.

At the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet, he placed fourth overall with a time of 16:04.15.

“Throughout his career, I have seen Adam shift from someone just trying out this sport to someone that cared about nothing, but this sport of running,” Waynesboro cross country head coach Julie Stevens said when reflecting on Groves’ accomplishments this past season. “It was so fun to watch him experience success and set new goals.”

The love for running is genuine as Groves has signed to continue his career in college at the Division I level.

Once he heads to Coastal Carolina this summer, his journey as a collegiate runner begins, and Groves has already noted that he’s ready to attack the workout regimen at that level, much like he did when he quit basketball at WHS.

“His progression as a runner has been incredible, and once he really started to take it seriously last year, he started to fly,” said Spotswood senior Russell Kramer, another All-Valley runner who has been one of Groves’ biggest rivals on the course. “As a former basketball player, he has an incredible final sprint, and unless I can manage to tire him out, he will beat me in the final stretch every time. As for how he’s set a mark, I know that he has revolutionized Waynesboro’s program, and he inspires the rest of the valley as well. I think that Waynesboro is going to continue to improve, even with him gone, because of how much he has inspired the underclassmen there to work hard. Even outside of the running world, the whole town is behind him, and I think that he really works to make them proud.”

When watching Groves in hoops over the years, the stamina he displayed was different than that of his peers.

That became a strength once he transitioned to distance running, and now, as a Division I college runner, it’s evident that he’s found the place where he can make the most difference throughout the remainder of his career.

“I know that Adam is going to do well at the collegiate level because he has his mind in the right spot,” Stevens said. “He is training smart this summer and taking care of his body. He has done his research and knows what it takes to run to the next level. He couldn’t be any more ready for this experience.”