WAYNESBORO — It’s been a grind, but Leah Hale is seeing the progress.
Now in her third season as the Waynesboro head coach, Hale has helped get the program back to the type of success it used to sustain annually in the mid-to-early 2000s, and that was proven with an impressive overall record a season ago.
And with most of its roster back from a year ago, the Little Giants have big goals this season, including dethroning Fort Defiance for a Shenandoah District title.
“We are very excited about this season,” Hale said. “We had an amazing season last year, and we are looking forward to what this season might hold for us.”
Waynesboro went 10-5 last season, losing just two district games — both to the Indians.
And although the loss of No. 2 player McKenzie Monterrozo to graduation will certainly hurt due to her strong leadership and relationships with teammates, the Little Giants have enough talent returning to put together their best season yet under Hale.
“We stay humble and never look at past wins,” Hale said. “We just play each point.”
Heather Morris, a senior, returns at the top spot for Waynesboro and will be one of the area’s best players once again this season and in contention for a singles title, while seniors Natalie Reed and Emely Silva Tejeda and juniors Kira Doyne, Addison Copeland, and Gillian Matherly make up the rest of the six-person ladder in that order.
“We also have returners no on the ladder who are very strong and could make a move,” Hale said. “We have [freshman standout] Vaden Coleman and [junior] Alasia Payne.”
Veronica Mayfield and freshman Lariah Landis are a pair of newcomers who have opened some eyes early as well and are improving more as each week passes by.
“Both are new to tennis,” Hale said. “But they’re coming along with strong form.”
Fort has dominated the Shenandoah District in recent seasons, and it was Wilson Memorial for some time before that, but the Little Giants have history.
Waynesboro’s program is storied and certainly has a resume worthy of being stacked up with any other in its league based on individual and team success.
And as the Giants enter year No. 3 under Hale, the head coach is optimistic that this year’s squad can get the program back to a spot where it feels it belongs.
“I can honestly say I have a great team of ladies who are always supporting each other and pushing each other to grow on and off the courts,” Hale said. “We focus on confidence a lot to ensure the ladies are able to hold their heads high and be proud whether they win or lose. Tennis is a mental game, and I want all these ladies to be able to use those skills on and off the courts. Moment of victory is much too short to live for that and nothing else.”
