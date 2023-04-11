WAYNESBORO — The talent lost certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.
Gone from a team that went 13-3 and won the Shenandoah District last season is a talented group of players that have played a key role in helping the program build itself back into one of the area’s best.
Among that group are midfielder Jaden Sprouse, defenders Maddie Frimmer, Norah Moore, and Izzy Brodeur, and standout forward Kate Ledford, one of the district’s top players in recent seasons.
But the thing about good defensive teams is that sort of identity usually carries over, and that’s exactly what Waynesboro is aiming for.
“Losing seven seniors is very difficult to overcome, but we have a lot of players who are ready to step in,” Little Giants fifth-year head coach Eli Moore said. “We always try to develop players that are ready to step up and do the job they were asked to do. I think that is going to help us get through losing those senior players this season.”
Waynesboro posted 12 shutouts a year ago and, despite the lost talent, still has quite the pool of players to choose from this season.
Keghan Marion, a senior defender, is back and already proving early on this season how valuable she is for the Little Giants, while senior keeper Bayley Campbell is back in goal, and sophomore forward Ella Frimmer returns after scoring 13 goals in five games in 2022.
Analise Moore, a junior, is a promising newcomer back on the field for Waynesboro after a season-ending injury a year ago, while junior midfielder Mia Stevens is back after a year away from the area.
Ava Wagner and Lydia Pickering, a pair of juniors, are also in the starting lineup after strong offseasons with the Alliance of Charlottesville travel team, while senior Ashlynn Lundy will be a “big contributor,” and freshman Mikajah Dillard is a future star.
Early on, the growing pains of some new faces have shown, but so has the potential of this group long-term when able to put it together.
Under Eli Moore, the defense has been a staple for the Little Giants.
And although this year’s team doesn’t have the exact same identity as previous ones, that gritty mindset that’s instilled hasn’t gone away.
“The current team is much more gritty and tough than teams we had in the past,” Eli Moore said. “They have an aggressive nature that drives them to succeed. Our practices have been pretty intense, and I believe it will show up on the field. We are very excited about this team and their opportunity to find success this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.