WAYNESBORO — After her third track meet with at least 50 points, Waynesboro's Jasmine Redifer knew she had made the right decision.
In middle school, Redifer did cross country. Although she was among the top competitors on the team, she soon realized she wasn’t a long-distance runner.
More importantly, Redifer learned that she loved track.
“The PE coach, Julia Stevens, in middle school, she really urged me to join cross country,” Redifer said. “After I joined cross country, she basically told me I had to do track. It was the best decision of my life.”
Such a great decision that Redifer traded her long-distance running shoes for orange Nike specialty track shoes.
“I was in the top four of our (cross country) girls, but coach Stevens realized I wasn’t really a distance runner,” She said. “During my eighth grade year, they started allowing eighth-graders to join the track team. I started hating cross country and loving track.”
Not only does Redifer love the sport.
The rising senior excels in it.
This year, the combination of natural giftings, passion for the sport, and amazing work ethic yielded sensational results.
The Virginia High School League limits track athletes to six events per meet. The most points any athlete can score in a track meet is 60. The Little Giant junior has eclipsed the half-century mark on three occasions.
That includes a 54-point performance at the Shenandoah District meet, where Redifer took first place in both hurdling events, the long jump and the triple jump, second place in the pole vault, and third place in the 100-meter dash.
She also did the 200, shot put, and discus in meets this year.
“I was just eager to try everything,” Redifer said. “I’m pretty sure I’ve tried every event in track. I’ve competed in them in meets. I just figured, ‘Why not get the experience and see what I’m good at?’ There’s no harm in trying all of them.”
She amassed 23 points at the Region 3C meet. The Little Giant underclassman finished third in the pole vault, long jump, and 300 hurdles. Redifer was fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Tom Austin, one of Redifer’s coaches at Waynesboro High School, isn’t surprised.
She’s a first-to-practice-last-to-leave type of athlete.
“She’s phenomenal,” Austin said. “Her work ethic is undeniable. The work she’s put in to be where she is, is phenomenal. She understand how much work it takes to be an athlete, and she’s not afraid to put it in.”
Redifer has been up for every challenge Austin has thrown her way this year.
“We started with long jump, and I said, ‘Can you pole vault for me?’” Austin said. “She said, ‘I don’t know.’ I convinced her to try, and now she’s got the (pole vaulting) bug. She’s picked up the 300 hurdles. She’s now a 48-second hurdler, only one second off of our high school’s record. She’s only a couple of tenths off of the (100) hurdles (record). She’s just phenomenal.”
Coincidentally, the Region 3C meet was held in Harrisonburg.
And the Waynesboro junior would love to continue her track career in Harrisonburg after high school. A 3.5 GPA student, Redifer is part of James Madison University’s Valley Scholars program, which will grant her acceptance into the university upon completion.
“Coach Mac kept telling me that I was good enough, and I didn’t really believe at first,” Redifer said of competing in college. “This year, I actually started to believe it. I kept getting PRs (personal records), and I kept winning events, and I’ve been putting in so much work. I think it would be so much fun to do it.”
