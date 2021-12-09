Emilee Weakley erupted for 40 points, 14 rebounds and four steals as Luray stayed unbeaten with an impressive 65-58 non-district win over Turner Ashby in a girls basketball showdown at LHS on Thursday.
Jaidyn McClung added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-0) while Emily Donovan had seven points, four assists and two steals and Amber Tharpe added six points and three steals.
For the Knights (3-1), Kendall Simmers hit five 3s as part of her career-high 23 points while Leah Kiracofe had 16 points and seven rebounds and Raevin Washington added 13 points, nine boards and eight blocks.
Turner Ashby 12 22 14 10 — 58
Luray 19 15 9 22 — 65
TURNER ASHBY (00) — Sajko 1 0-0 2, Simmers 5 4-4 23, Kiracofe 5 6-8 16, Whetzel 2 0-2 4, Washington 6 1-2 13. Totals 21 11-16 58.
LURAY (65) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Weakley 15 6-8 40, Alger 0 0-0 0, McClung 4 1-2 10, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 0 0-0 0, Donovan 2 2-3 7, Tharpe 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 9-13 65.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Simmers), Luray 8 (Weakley 4, Tharpe 2, McClung, Donovan).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 16: In Elkton, Zoli Khali dropped 28 points as Spotswood rolled to a 64-16 blowout of rival East Rockingham.
Kailee Good and Madison Doss added eight points apiece for the Trailblazers (4-1) while Hannah Good had six.
For the Eagles (0-4), Sarah Smith had five points while Sara Monger finished with four.
Buffalo Gap 64, Bath County 10: Bailey Talley scored 24 points as Buffalo Gap cruised past Bath County 64-10 in non-district action in Swoope.
Chloe Emurian added 11 points for the Bison (4-1) while Avery Bradley had six.
Boys Basketball
Harrisonburg 65, Waynesboro 42: Keith Brown scored 12 points to lead the way for a balance Harrisonburg attack in a 65-42 non-district road victory over Waynesboro.
Jadon Burgess and Evan Bert added 10 points apiece for the Blue Streaks (1-3) while Kris Walker had nine points, Jack Haverty and Dante Edwards had six apiece and Shamon Washington had five.
Buffalo Gap 65, Bath County 7: Bennett Bowers scored 14 points and Jamie Hewitt had 11 as Buffalo Gap rolled to a 65-7 thrashing of non-district opponent Bath County on the road.
Micah Canterbury added nine points for the Bison (4-1) while Tyler Hohenstein had eight.
