Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The fourth installment takes a look at girls basketball.
The big names will undoubtedly missed across area girls basketball.
Spotswood's Abby Branner was spectacular this past season as a senior, the Turner Ashby quartet of Alyssa Swartley, Addie Riner, Gracie Moyers and Becca Shiflet left their mark and Luray's Brynlee Burrill had her jersey retired.
But when local squads take the court for the 2021-22 season, there's no shortage of high-caliber players still suiting up for area teams.
Emilee Weakley returns for the Bulldogs with a Division I offer from Longwood while Spotswood's Zoli Khalil has offers from James Madison and Naval Academy.
There's other local talent, too, with several other college-level players.
Let's take a look at the top talent on the girls basketball scene:
Averie Alger, Luray, Senior
The 5-foot-5 guard brings experience and toughness to Luray while also taking over more responsibility as the point guard with Brynlee Burrill now gone.
Emma Bacon, Broadway, Senior
The 5-foot-10 guard is one of the most experienced players in the Valley and should elevate her game as a scorer this season for the young Gobblers.
Lilian Berry, Fort Defiance, Senior
The Oregon State softball commit is a tough defender and a big-time rebounder on the court and will play a big role as a 3-point shooter as well for the Indians.
Mariah Cain, Harrisonburg, Senior
The Radford University commit didn't get to play as a junior due to COVID-19, but should emerge as one of the Valley District's top scorers once again this year.
Makayla Darcus, Eastern Mennonite, Freshman
The 5-foot-4 guard was impressive as an eighth grader on the varsity level last year and will take on a major increase in responsibility this season on the court.
Alexa Dingus, Broadway, Junior
The 5-foot-7 forward took on an increased role as the season progressed last year and will be relied on even more this year for a young Broadway squad.
Jay Garcia, Harrisonburg, Senior
The strong, athletic forward brings toughness to the Blue Streaks and is a strong rebounder on both ends of the court while also bringing plenty of experience.
Lily Gatesman, Broadway, Junior
The young center stands at 5-foot-9 and brings a soft touch around the rim and effort on the defensive end, which will be key to her success this season.
Brynne Gerber, Turner Ashby, Sophomore
Part of a loaded sophomore class for the Knights, the 5-foot-7 guard showed off her prolific scoring ability at times off the bench last season in a limited role.
Kailee Good, Spotswood Senior
The 5-foot-10 post players has shown steady improvement throughout her career and impressed the coaching staff this offseason with her commitment to growth.
Trinity Hedrick, Fort Defiance, Sophomore
The sophomore guard was impressive in her debut season with her all-around game and should continue to elevate into a big-time player this season.
Leah Hilliard, Page County, Senior
As one of the best players in the Bull Run District, the 5-foot-8 forward brings versatility and a soft scoring touch for the Panthers in the low post.
Zoli Khalil, Spotswood, Junior
The 6-foot junior guard is blowing up on the recruiting scene and is likely to gain even more Division I offers as she takes on a big-time role for the Trailblazers.
Leah Kiracofe, Turner Ashby, Senior
As the unheralded leader for the Knights, the 5-foot-9 forward is a double-double machine and one of the grittiest players in the entire Valley District.
Caris Lucas, Page County, Senior
The 5-foot-5 guard is one of the top athletes in the school and will, once again, serve as one of Page County's top players on the basketball court this year.
Haley Lucas, East Rockingham, Freshman
The 6-foot-1 forward has already opened the eyes of the East Rockingham coaching staff and will take on a big role immediately to start her career.
Gracie Mason, Page County, Senior
As another experienced veteran on the Page County roster, the 5-foot-5 senior guard brings a scoring ability and toughness on defense to the Panthers.
Jaidyn McClung, Luray, Junior
The versatile athlete was a double-double machine for the Bulldogs and led the team in rebounding, but will take on more scoring responsibility this season.
Brooke Morris, Spotswood, Junior
The 5-foot-3 sharpshooter averaged 12 points per game with Abby Branner out a year ago and will take on a similar role offensively this season for Spotswood.
Avery Nussbaum, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The 5-foot-6 guard is one of Eastern Mennonite's best players and a strong leader off the court, which will be needed for one of the area's youngest teams.
Kiersten Ransome, Fort Defiance, Senior
The quick, athletic guard has a unique ability to get to the rim and was sneaky on defense, but will take on a bigger responsibility as a leader for the Indians.
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham, Senior
The experienced 5-foot-5 guard brings a veteran presence to the young Eagles and will play a key role in getting the team turned around this season.
Lauren Townsend, East Rockingham, Freshman
The 5-foot-4 guard showed off her abilities as a freshman, but should take on an increased all-around role this year with a season of experience under her belt.
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg, Senior
The multi-sport Harrisonburg athlete is a strong presence in the locker room and is a good facilitator with a strong shooting ability on the court.
Raevin Washington, Turner Ashby, Sophomore
Standing at 6-foot-3 as just a freshman last year, the forward opened eyes with her height but her athleticism defensively made a huge difference for the Knights.
Emilee Weakley, Luray, Senior
The 5-foot-11 guard is one of the best players in program history and could be the area's top player as an experienced senior with a state championship ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.