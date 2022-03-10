LURAY — It’s not a nickname Emilee Weakley is particularly fond of, but it’s one that perfectly describes the tenacity the Luray senior guard plays with.
Weakley, who teammates and coaches said they call a “dog”, has come at opponents with the mindset of a Bulldog throughout her four-year career.
“She sets the tone for us with how hard she works, how hard she competes, how hard she plays,” Luray sixth-year coach Joe Lucas said. “If you have your best player setting the tone like that, it just trickles down to the rest of your team. She wants to win so bad, is so competitive. She’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve been around. How hard she competes is the story of her game.”
Weakley’s scoring ability has been well-documented over the years. She is averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds per game this year. She has been the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer and currently sits at 2,571 career points.
Her career scoring mark ranks sixth all-time in the Virginia High School League.
“It’s been amazing,” said Luray senior guard and close friend of Weakley’s, Amber Tharpe. “I’ve been best friends with her since kindergarten. To watch her achieve all of these things has been amazing. She goes 110 percent every single time. When you see a teammate going all for it, you want to match that energy.”
Weakley has worked on her game continuously throughout her career with the Bulldogs and as they get set to take on Central-Wise in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, the growth is evident.
“She’s gotten more skilled throughout the years and refined her game a little bit, but it still comes down to the fact that she’s a dog,” Lucas said. “She’s going to get after people. She guards the other team’s best player, creates stuff for us on the glass and in transition. She sets the tone for our intensity and our effort.”
Often times in games, if an opponent gets a rare steal or block on Weakley, she will get a foul on the other end in an attempt to get the ball back quickly.
She said she’s learned to try not to let that happen as much, but said it is a direct result of the competitive nature she plays with on a nightly basis.
“You can give somebody the ability but if they don’t have the drive or the willingness, it doesn’t show,” Weakley said. “Hard work beats talent any day. I definitely feel like my competitive spirit is what keeps my game going all the time. … My drive is definitely what fuels my game, for sure.”
Weakley, who will play in college at Shepherd University next season, is considered one of the best players, if not the best, in Luray program history.
But putting herself alongside names like Jenny Logan Posey and Brynlee Burrill is something that the senior guard said she still hasn’t processed yet.
“I think I’ve been so busy, I haven’t really had time to sit down and take in all the emotions,” Weakley said. “Luray High School has just been so good to me. I would never have wanted to play for any other school. I couldn’t have achieved anything I have without my teammates, my coaches, my family.”
For years, Weakley has been called a “dog” by her teammates in reference to her tenacious play on the court.
It’s not a nickname the senior guard always welcomed with open arms, but it’s part of what she’ll miss after playing with her Bulldog teammates one last time with a second state championship on the line.
“I think when I put my jersey on for one last game, the emotions will definitely set the tone,” Weakley said. “I’m really going to miss it here.”
