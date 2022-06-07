LURAY — Each time Emilee Weakly dribbled in the offensive third of the field, it looked like a hot knife cutting through butter.
The senior diced through the Bruton defenders with ease, finding herself with a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper, Emily Tassara, almost every time the Bulldogs had a scoring chance. And when she had the opportunity, the dual-sport standout took the shot.
With Weakly’s offensive clinic, scoring seven goals, Luray knocked off Bruton 8-0 at Bulldog Field to advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals on Friday.
“In soccer, you just really need a really good team to back you up,” Luray head coach Amy Weakly said of her daughter’s play. “She does have a lot of skills, but if she didn’t have a great team to send her those passes … she couldn’t do the things that she does.”
Emilee Weakly was able to find her way behind the Panthers’ defense for most of the night thanks to well-timed through passes against the Bruton defense, which tried to play with a high back line.
The result? A seven-goal explosion from the Luray standout.
“My team works hard to send it up to me, so I do my best to put it in the goal for them,” Emilee Weakly said. “It’s a team effort, it’s not just me. When they send it up, they’re relying on me to finish.”
It wasn’t just the offense that was firing on all cylinders for the Bulldogs, but its defense was too.
The Bulldogs pitched a clean sheet with freshman goalkeeper Joslyn Alger, who spent almost the entire regular season on the Luray JV team, just making one Varsity appearance before being needed in the team’s regional final last week and then the state tournament.
She was tested a few times against the Panthers, but kept the ball in her hands each time.
“Trying to build her confidence up was the biggest thing,” Amy Weakly said. “Just her believing in herself being able to make those big catches. I knew she could do it, I just had to let her know that I knew she could do it.”
Alger didn’t have any defensive mistakes in the shutout victory and Emilee Weakly was impressed.
“It takes a lot of guts to come into a Varsity team that you’ve never played with before,” Emilee Weakly said. “I’m super proud of her, super thankful that she’s stepped up for us.”
The Bulldogs recorded the first six shots of the contest, but Bruton’s Tassara logged three saves in the process to keep a clean sheet. Tassara was aggressive in net for the Panthers, bringing the ball past midfield at times to clear it.
Luray’s offense continued to pepper Tassara, which paid off late in the first half.
The Bulldogs’ next shot, an Emily Donovan blast from just inside the 18-yard box, found the back of the net to break the scoring open with 10 minutes to play in the opening frame.
Less than a minute later, it became the Emilee Weakly show.
First, Emilee Weakly dribbled through the Bruton defense and poked the ball into an open net, doubling the Bulldogs’ lead with less than nine minutes to play in the first half. Just before the first half was over, the senior attacker dribbled through the Panthers’ defense again, scoring her second goal of the evening.
The Bulldogs recorded 11 first-half shots, just about half of which came off of Emilee Weakly’s right foot as she commanded the Luray offense.
It didn’t take long for Emilee Weakly to pick up where she left off after the halftime break, dribbling through the Bruton defenders across the goal line, scoring on an awkward angle shot to the far post.
Less than five minutes later, Emilee Weakly ripped a shot past the Bruton goalkeeper from inside the penalty area for her fourth goal of the contest. She added a trio of goals to follow in the remaining 25 minutes of the game to seal the contest.
The win marked the first time that Luray has advanced to the final weekend of the state tournament in program history and for the Bulldogs’ head coach, Amy Weakly, who’s coached the program for 11 years, it’s exciting.
“We have worked really hard to get there,” Amy Weakly said. “I feel like we can play with anytime that we see as long as we play together.”
For Emilee Weakly, who’s high school basketball career came to an end with a state championship game loss earlier this year, a chance to play for another state title is exciting.
“It’s my senior year, so I want to go out with a bang,” Emilee Weakly said. “Basketball season, we got to the state championship, but we lost. It would be great for the last sport of my high school career to get my second ring.”
