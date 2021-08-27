Whether Fort Can Find Any Success Against Stout, Experienced Turner Ashby Defense.
The stark contrast in the roster makeup of Turner Ashby and Fort Defiance is a storyline, but it will make a major difference on the field tonight as well.
The Knights are, undoubtedly, one of the most experienced groups in the area and the defense in particular is one loaded with senior veterans throughout.
Indians coach Dan Rolfe said earlier this week that the amount of experience TA has on the field makes it that much more difficult to find success against them.
After seeing various coverages, trick plays, etc. over the years, the Knights are now equipped to handle a majority of what other teams try to throw at them.
If Fort can't find a way to trick them, it will be a long night for the FDHS offense.
What The Broadway Offense Looks Like Without Tinnell, Suters At The Skill Positions This Year.
The loss of Nate Tinnell and Bryce Suters is a major one for Broadway.
The 6-foot-4 Tinnell was a matchup nightmare for opposing teams at wide receiver and impacted the game in a major way, even when it didn't show up on the stat sheet, while Suters brought physicality out of the backfield.
With both of those players gone, the attention has deservedly turned toward versatile quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller as the primary playmaker this year.
And while Stuhlmiller is arguably the most important player for the Gobblers on both sides of the ball, it'll be who steps up around him that is the difference.
From senior running backs Cameron Showalter and Andrue Maul to tight end Brade Smith, there's talent there and Broadway will need to find out a way to utilize all of its weapons if it wants to put together another winning season.
What's Harrisonburg Look Like In Its First Season Under New Coach Kyle Gillenwater.
Take one trip over to Harrisonburg and you will likely be impressed.
The energy and enthusiasm around the Blue Streaks this preseason has been high as Kyle Gillenwater takes over a team filled with athleticism.
There's no doubt Harrisonburg has its fair share of talented athletes all over the field and, if they can put it together, they should be a formidable team.
Offensively, the skill positions are loaded for the Blue Streaks and they've taken enough strides on the defensive side to give HHS fans reason for optimism.
With an experienced coach that has brought some pep back to the Harrisonburg sidelines, the Blue Streaks could be one of the area's most exciting teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.