TA's Defense On Waynesboro's Ryan Barbour
It's no secret who the focal point of the Waynesboro offense is.
Running back Ryan Barbour has been electric for the Little Giants, piling up 1,150 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as one of the area's best players.
Turner Ashby has been stout defensively for most of the season, but faced some unexpected struggles last week against the speed of Harrisonburg in a loss.
How the Knights bounce back against the standout Barbour will go a long way.
If Turner Ashby contains Barbour, a non-district win could be on the horizon.
Broadway's Ability To Sustain Momentum
Since its loss to Turner Ashby, Broadway has bounced back in a major way.
The Gobblers are, undoubtedly, playing their best football of the season.
But with one-win Spotswood coming to town, a major test is at hand.
Whether Broadway takes care of business against the struggling Trailblazers on convincing fashion will tell us a lot about just how good this team is.
If the Gobblers allow it to stay close, an upset isn't out of the question.
Rockbridge's Passing Game In The Rain.
The Harrisonburg-Rockbridge County game is the only one being played Friday.
That likely isn't just a coincidence as the Blue Streaks will have a bit of an advantage with their run-heavy offense in the rain against the Wildcats.
Rockbridge is known for tossing it around the field and moving the ball quickly.
But in a torrential downpour, the Wildcats will need to run the ball successfully.
If they don't, Rockbridge could be facing its second straight lopsided loss.
