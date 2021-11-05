Waynesboro's Ability To Open Up Passing Game
For two quarters, the Turner Ashby defense had Ryan Barbour bottled up last week.
The Waynesboro running back, who is leading the Shenandoah District in rushing yards, had been limited. He had just 17 yards on eight carries at halftime and the Little Giants weren't able to get their strong rushing attack going the way they'd like.
All of a sudden, however, that changed in the second half. Waynesboro used a strong performance from its offensive line and the holes opened for Barbour. He finished with 225 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the upset victory.
But, realistically, a repeat performance for Barbour and the Little Giants may be asking a lot. If Waynesboro wants to upset Broadway, the passing game has to open up.
In the win over Turner Ashby, WHS quarterback Blake Jones impressed at times with quick, efficient throws that opened up things for his running backs and receivers.
The Little Giants have enough weapons on offense to make things happen when they get in space. Just how quickly, and effectively, Jones can get the ball to his playmakers against the Gobblers will go a long way in how the game plays out.
TA's Ability To Slow Down RCHS Receivers
The linebackers have been the heart and soul of the Turner Ashby defense.
Led by senior Dylan Eppard, it's an experienced group that is sound defensively and, for the most part, has done a solid job shutting down opposing team's rushing attacks this year. That changed a bit in last week's loss to Waynesboro.
Against a Rockbridge County team that struggles to run the ball, look for the Knights to get back on track in that regard. TA has the edge when it comes to slowing down the run game and will play more physical along the defensive line.
But where the difference in tonight's contest will be is how Turner Ashby defends the potent Wildcats passing attack, led by quarterback Miller Jay and his plethora of receivers.
Sam Shickel and Jalin Quintanilla are among the impressive defensive backs for the Knights, but they'll have their hands full against a deep RCHS unit that has six receivers with over 150 yards receiving.
If TA struggles to slow down Jay's passing attack, it could be a long night.
Streaks Can't Overlook Pesky Trailblazers.
With just one win on its slate and no playoff berth at stake, it'd certainly be understandable if Spotswood put forth a lackluster effort tonight.
But that's now how Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett has ever operated and despite having a young roster, there are a number of key seniors on the SHS roster that are surely eager to get one more win to end their careers.
For Harrisonburg, which has won back-to-back games and is playing with a renewed sense of confidence, that's a dangerous recipe in the final game.
The Blue Streaks desperately need a win tonight to get into the Region 5D playoffs. If they lose, there's no shot that they can sneak into the postseason. Despite just one win on their resume this season and no chance at reaching the postseason, the Trailblazers will be a tough test for Harrisonburg at home.
If the Streaks don't care of business and remain focused, an upset is certainly a possibility.
