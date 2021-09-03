How TA Handles The Hype, Excitement Around Big-Time Early-Season Contest Vs. Brookville
It's arguably the biggest game on the schedule for Turner Ashby.
But despite how impressive their opponent is tonight in Bridgewater, the Knights still have another eight games — at minimum — to play this season.
TA doesn't lack confidence and isn't shy about its expectations for this year.
This is a chance for the Knights to showcase why they are capable of making a deep playoff run in Region 3C and the reason for the preseason hype they had.
It'll be a packed house at TAHS for the team's home opener and just how well the players are able to handle the emotions will go a long way in a victory.
Whether Or Not The Gobblers Defense Can Continue To Come Up Clutch Against Rams.
Broadway's offense certainly has weapons, but the defense was stout in Week 1.
If it weren't for two late-game interceptions, the Gobblers may have lost.
Things won't get any easier this week for Broadway against a Strasburg team that is known for having a steady rushing attack and consistency up front.
But if Broadway can come up big defensively, once again, they may be 2-0.
The Gobblers were a bit of an unknown coming into the season after losing so many key pieces, but back-to-back wins would have this team thinking playoffs.
Spotswood's Two-Quarterback System.
Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said he will play two freshmen at quarterback.
It's a unique move, but one the Trailblazers coach say could surprise people.
Both players, he said, have impressed this preseason and deserve a shot.
Now, with the youngest roster in the Valley District, Spotswood will look to surprise everyone with a disciplined offensive approach around the run game.
If they're able to limit turnovers and play well defensively, the Trailblazers could certainly find themselves sneaking back into the mix as a playoff team.
How Harrisonburg Responds To A Loss.
The season-opening loss to Albemarle was a difficult start for Harrisonburg.
First-year coach Kyle Gillenwater has injected energy and confidence for HHS.
But the Blue Streaks took two quarters to get going against the Patriots and didn't showcase their potential until a second half that saw them post a shutout.
Now, in the second game of a brutal four-game non-district slate to start the season, Harrisonburg's response to that season-opening loss will go a ways.
If the Blue Streaks use it as motivation, they should bounce back quickly.
