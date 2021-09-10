How the Valley District Teams Respond.
They're surely tired of hearing about it, so now it's time to respond accordingly.
Last week was a rough week for the five Valley District schools, but this week provides a legitimate opportunity for each team to turn things around.
Spotswood and Harrisonburg surely have tough matchups again and Broadway won't have an easy time with an athletic William Monroe squad either.
But there's room for improvement this week and as we inch another week closer to district play beginning, any sort of progress is positive news for all.
Can Broadway Cut Down On Its Mistakes?
Broadway has shot itself in the foot quite a bit early on this season.
Despite the early miscues, there's reason for optimism around the Gobblers.
Broadway has looked strong on the defensive side of the football and as players get more comfortable around quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller and his dynamic playmaking abilities, the offense is seemingly improving each week.
If the Gobblers are able to cut down on mistakes, more wins will follow.
That certainly could begin tonight at home against William Monroe.
Will The HHS Offense Finally Get Going?
It's been a surprisingly slow start for the Harrisonburg offense.
The Blue Streaks have talented quarterback Keenan Glago under center, but a combination of a new scheme and injuries have hurt them early on this year.
Once Harrisonburg gets clicking, it has potential to be one of the area's best.
Averaging just 6.5 points per game so far, there's no doubt improvement is needed if the Blue Streaks hope to compete for a Valley District title.
Facing a tough Millbrook team this week won't make things any easier, but Harrisonburg desperately needs to get more points on the board.
Continued Growth Of Spotswood Offense.
Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett has said he's been impressed with his squad.
And despite a season-opening loss, the Trailblazers did show reasons why.
Spotswood, with a freshman and sophomore quarterback, was able to score three times against William Monroe and held a lead late in the third.
Once the Trailblazers cut down on the penalties and limit their turnovers, they may be able to surprise folks and return to success earlier than expected.
