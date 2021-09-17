If Harrisonburg Can Sustain Momentum.
It's only one win, but that may be all Harrisonburg needed.
The Blue Streaks weren't perfect in last week's 14-12 victory over Millbrook, but it was an emotional win that saw the team handle a little bit of adversity.
For a team that was struggling to gain any sort of positive momentum early on, a win like that can often times turn things around quickly in the right direction.
Unfortunately for Harrisonburg, things aren't any easier in the next few weeks with Orange County coming to town tonight before traveling to William Fleming.
But if the Blue Streaks are able to put together back-to-back impressive wins over big-time opponents, there's no doubt they'll be trending upward.
Whether Or Not Spotswood Limits Mistakes.
Consistency is always a concern with young football teams.
With Spotswood this season, that's undoubtedly been its biggest issue.
The Trailblazers have talent on the field, but not the experience to match it.
Although they've shown flashes of potential at times, they haven't put a full game together yet and it's shown in back-to-back non-district losses.
This is a well-coached team with solid options at the skill spots and if they're able to play more consistently, better results will come on the scoreboard.
Gobblers' Ability To Not Overlook Indians.
It happens often in high school football — a team overlooks a weaker opponent and then starts off slow before eventually having to hold on for a close victory.
When Broadway hosts Fort Defiance tonight, it wants to avoid that.
The Indians are the youngest team in the area and have struggled this year.
But the Gobblers, at 2-1, are a team aiming to prove they belong in the playoffs.
A playoff team handles its business against inferior opponents and if Broadway is going to be a legitimate Valley District contender, it'll show that tonight.
East Rockingham's Ability To Finish Drives.
Although the potential was there, the ability to finish things off was not.
East Rockingham showed plenty of speed and the ability to get the ball in space last week, but turnovers and penalties ultimately killed every drive for ERHS.
Facing a tough Buffalo Gap defense, the Eagles simply need to do better.
If East Rockingham can finish drives and limit its turnovers, the offense has potential to put up big-time numbers and bring some excitement back.
