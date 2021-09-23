The Emergence Of HHS RB McAfee Jr.
All of a sudden, Harrisonburg may have found its running back.
The Blue Streaks' rushing attack has been a by-committee approach early on this season, but sophomore Aaron McAfee Jr. is emerging as a standout.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had a big-time game in Harrisonburg's win over Orange County last week and could take on a workload increase moving forward.
With 47 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown this season, look for McAfee Jr. to continue to grow into one of the Valley District's best young players.
East Rock's Offense vs. Turner Ashby Defense.
The Turner Ashby defense is one of the best in the area and it will certainly be tested against the spread-it-out offensive attack of East Rockingham.
The Eagles, although still searching for their first win, are a team with plenty of talent on their roster and an offense that has shown flashes of potential.
After gaining confidence in a one-point loss to Buffalo Gap a week ago, East Rockingham is now looking for its first-ever win over the Knights tonight.
The matchup of the ERHS offense vs. the TA defense will go a long way.
Progression of Spotswood's Passing Game
The two-quarterback system Spotswood has used is working thus far.
Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown have both brought something to the table for the Trailblazers while also both facing growing pains at the same time.
With two young signal-callers that have potential, Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett has insisted that they'll both continue to play and the passing game is better.
As those two continue to get comfortable in the Trailblazers system, the SHS offense as a whole will grow as well and that could mean more victories.
