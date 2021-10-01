If The Harrisonburg Offense Gets On Track
Last week's performance was a disappointment for the program.
First-year coach Kyle Gillenwater acknowledged as much this week.
Now, Harrisonburg will have a chance to bounce back from a shutout loss on the road a week ago with a winnable game against a struggling Staunton team.
Although the Storm got a win in their first two games of the season, defensive issues have caused all sorts of problems the past two weeks in losses.
That provides a prime opportunity for the Blue Streaks to figure things out.
Spotswood's Improvement In Passing Game
Led by Tre Holsapple and D.C. Lubin, the Spotswood run game has been strong.
But the Trailblazers, undoubtedly, need a bit more out of the passing game.
Through four games this season, Spotswood has yet to toss a touchdown pass.
With Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown splitting time at the quarterback situation, progress has been made but a threat needs to be established.
If the Trailblazers get it going in the air, their offense is much more dangerous.
Gobblers' Ability To Win A Big One
There's been a lot of talk around Broadway and for good reason.
The Gobblers are off to a strong start and have put themselves into the conversation for best team in the Valley District this season.
But if Broadway wants to be taken seriously as a legitimate playoff contender, it starts with these next couple of games, including Saturday at Central.
If the Gobblers are able to win, it's one of the biggest of the Danny Grogg tenure.
And it, immediately, makes Broadway a Region 3C playoff contender.
East Rockingham's Running Game
The East Rockingham offense has struggled on the ground this season.
While Jakari Eaves has impressed in the air, the run game has been nonexistent.
If the Eagles are able to get their three-headed rushing attack going, it will open up things for Eaves in the passing game and make the offense more dynamic.
That won't be easy against a stout Strasburg defense coming off a loss.
But if East Rockingham's run game is successful, the team has a better chance.
