Line Of Scrimmage In TA/Broadway Clash
It'll be a physical, tense game filled with emotions on both sides of the field.
And while both teams have playmakers in guys like Turner Ashby's Jalin Quintanilla and Sam Shickel and Broadway's Landen Stuhlmiller and Cameron Showalter, the boys up front may make the difference in the outcome.
Both Broadway and Turner Ashby have defenses that enjoy applying pressure.
How well each team can open up holes for their running backs and protect their signal-callers will go a long way in determining how successful they are.
Look for both teams to try to establish the run game early on in this one.
East Rock's Ability To Finish Drives On Offense
The one thing that's holding East Rockingham back is finishing drives.
The Eagles have moved the ball well in every game they've played this year, but the outcome on the scoreboard doesn't reflect it because of miscues.
Whether it's a turnover or a missed assignment, the Eagles haven't finished.
Against Page County, East Rockingham will have another chance to improve.
If the Eagles can fulfill their potential on offense for the first time this season, they should have a chance at pulling off a road upset of the Panthers.
SHS Defense's Ability To Limit Miller Jay
The Rockbridge County quarterback feels due for a big-time performance.
The four-year starter hasn't been as sharp this season with an array of new weapons around him, but is capable of putting up big numbers any night.
That'll be the key for Spotswood to pull off a road upset of the Wildcats.
If the Trailblazers can limit Jay in the passing game, they'll have a chance.
If they don't, the senior signal-caller could have a breakout performance.
