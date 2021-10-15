Broadway's Response From Last Week's Heartbreak
It's a bit cliche, but how a team responds to adversity says a lot.
All eyes are on Broadway this week in a big contest with Harrisonburg — one that comes a week after an emotional 27-21 double-overtime loss to Turner Ashby on the road.
The Gobblers had their chances in that game and could have went home with a win, but they didn't and third-year BHS coach Danny Grogg has insisted they must move on.
Whether or not Broadway does that successfully will be determined by how well they perform against the Blue Streaks.
If an emotional hangover lingers over into Week 8, the Gobblers could find themselves in even more danger of reaching the postseason.
Turner Ashby Keeping Its Foot On The Gas
There's no doubt last week's double-overtime win over Broadway was one of Turner Ashby's best performances.
The Knights opened up the playbook on offense and were stout late in the game on defense when it mattered most.
Now, Turner Ashby will have to show it can do that consistently as it goes through Valley District play.
The Knights entered the season with high expectations as the favorite to win the district title this season.
It's their time to prove that the preseason hype was deserving.
How Crisp Is Luray Off Of Quarantine
Tonight's game against East Rockingham has upset potential on it for Luray.
The Bulldogs are coming off a two-week quarantine and facing an Eagles squad brewing with confidence after a come-from-behind win over Page Couny.
East Rock has the ability to spread the ball out and score points in a hurry on offense and the defense has been solid even through losses.
Facing a run-oriented Luray offense that is as disciplined as any in the area will certainly be a challenge for the Eagles.
But after being stuck in quarantine for two weeks, just how fresh the Bulldogs look tonight will go a long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.