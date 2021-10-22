Broadway's Big-Play Ability On Offense
Broadway coach Danny Grogg talked this week about how difficult it will be to find consistent success in the run game against the Rockbridge County defense.
The Wildcats typically stack the box and dare teams to beat them deep with very little safety help behind the linebackers, making big plays a must for opponents.
Whether it be Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller making a big throw or running back Cameron Showalter breaking through the front seven and into open field behind them, big plays may make the difference in this game.
Broadway is certainly capable with a plethora of weapons on that side of the ball.
Everyone is aware of just how quickly the Wildcats can put up points behind the arm of quarterback Miller Jay and just how quickly the Gobblers can respond will go a long way in determining if they can come out with a pivotal victory.
HHS Ability To Handle Physicality Of Knights
The Turner Ashby defense is one of the most hard-hitting units in the area.
And for a team that struggled to handle the physicality of Broadway in a 37-18 loss a week ago, that seems like a recipe for disaster for Harrisonburg this week.
The Blue Streaks have plenty of skill guys that can make plays with their speed.
But how Harrisonburg handles the physical approach from the Knights and whether or not they can get any push on both lines will be a major factor.
If TA continues to dominate physically, as they have most of the season, don't be surprised if the Knights are able to run away with this one convincingly.
Spotswood's Ability To Slow Down Barbour
Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour is one of the area's top talents.
The versatile athlete has made play after play this season for the Little Giants and ranks atop the Shenandoah District right now in rushing yards.
For a Spotswood defense that's struggling, it must slow him down tonight.
The Trailblazers just haven't been able to get the job done on that side of the ball this season, especially in second halves, and need to be better.
If Spotswood's defense is improved and the offense stays as consistent as it has been, tonight brings an opportunity for the Trailblazers to get their second win.
East Rock's Ability To Slow Down The Run
The East Rockingham defensive line has earned praise for its play this season.
The Eagles have been consistent on that side of the ball and while the offense has improved in recent weeks, defense was never a major concern in Elkton.
Against a one-loss Clarke County team, though, East Rock will be challenged.
Clarke has one of the more dangerous offenses in the area and defenses must stay disciplined if they have any shot of slowing it down consistently.
If East Rockingham is able to do so, an upset victory could be on the horizon.
