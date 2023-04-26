Sophomore Madelyn Jones and junior Sophie Vaught had two goals apiece as Rockbridge County snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-0 shutout of Valley District girls soccer opponent Broadway on Tuesday.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead by half and never looked back.
Eleanor Dare, a senior, had the other goal for Rockbridge (4-7, 1-3 Valley), while sophomore midfielder Lydia Kendall had three assists.
Junior goalkeeper Sophia Perlozzo had two saves in goal for RCHS.
The Wildcats return to action Friday in Valley District action at Harrisonburg, while the Gobblers (0-11-1, 0-4 Valley) will also be in action that evening with a district home game against Spotswood.
