Freshman standout Price Lunsford had a three-run homer, and Rockbridge County scored seven runs in the final inning to earn a 13-5 non-district baseball victory at Stuarts Draft on Monday.
Clayton Irvine, a sophomore infielder, finished 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats, while senior infielder Derek Smith also had a trio of hits and an RBI.
Senior utility player Tucker Hopkins also went 3-for-4, a pair of runs scored and two RBIs, while senior Cohen Paxton had an RBI single, and sophomore Drew Potter had an RBI double.
Thomas Armstrong, a junior catcher, finished 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs for Rockbridge.
Paxton also started on the mound for RCHS, giving up one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Andre Ellis, a junior shortstop, and senior catcher Jonathan Puckett finished with two hits apiece for the Cougars, who were previously unbeaten, while senior Dane Altis added a double.
Trenton Coffey had a hit at the plate for Draft and also got the start pitching, giving up just one unearned run on four hits and a walk while racking up five strikeouts across four innings of work.
In a unique scheduling quirk, the Wildcats (2-3) will actually face the Cougars (5-1) in a turnaround rematch Friday in Lexington.
