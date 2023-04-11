Freshman standout Brady Majors went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs as Rockbridge County held off Staunton for an 8-6 non-district baseball victory at Moxie Stadium on Monday.
Senior pitcher Tucker Entsminger got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and was solid, lasting four innings and giving up one earned run on just one hit and a trio of walks while striking out six batters.
Rockbridge plated its first three runs in the second inning off a single from Majors and a pair of big bases-loaded walks to sophomore utility player Nolan Stines and sophomore infielder Clayton Irvine. The Wildcats extended that lead to 5-1 with an RBI grounder from freshman Price Lunsford and an RBI double from Majors in the third.
Staunton, however, did what it’s done all season and didn’t go away
The Storm cut the Rockbridge lead to three in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from junior John Henderson, and they proceeded to make it a two-run game on an RBI double from sophomore Toby Oakes in the bottom of the seventh with just one out on the board.
But Wildcats junior reliever Sean Martino got a pair of groundouts in the next two at-bats, preserving the important road win.
Lunsford had an RBI for Rockbridge, while Irvine, senior Tucker Hopkins, and sophomore Drew Potter had one hit apiece.
For Staunton, Oakes finished with a double and two RBIs, while Henderson had an RBI single, junior Keno Smith had a single, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs, and senior Troy Tovar also had a hit.
The Wildcats (3-4), who have been up and down throughout non-district play, began their Valley District schedule on Tuesday at Harrisonburg, while the Storm (2-5), which has dropped four straight, will be back in action Wednesday at home against Mountain View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.