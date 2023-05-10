Playing with heavy hearts for the second time in as many nights, Rockbridge County had a magical effort in an 8-7 Valley District comeback win over Turner Ashby in prep baseball action on Tuesday.
The Wildcats fell into an early 7-0 hole in the first inning before answering with a six-run frame in the second and chipping away throughout the game to pull off the slight upset victory in Lexington.
Sophomore utility player Nolan Stines scored on a passed ball in the fourth to knot the game up, and freshman Brady Majors’ hard-hit grounder scored senior Tucker Hopkins in the fifth to take the lead.
Zachary Majors, a junior, tossed 5.1 innings of shutout baseball in relief, giving up four hits and three walks with two strikeouts before freshman Bennett Bishop closed the door in the seventh for the save.
At the plate for Rockbridge, Hopkins and Majors each led the way with two hits apiece, while sophomore leadoff man Clayton Irvine finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Price Lunsford, the standout freshman, was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Stines, junior catcher Thomas Armstrong, sophomore Drew Potter, senior outfielder Cohen Paxton, and senior infielder Derek Smith all finished with one hit apiece in the big-time district victory.
Junior first baseman Brandon Pettit had three hits to lead the plate attack for the Knights, while junior first baseman Jack Fox delivered two hits, a run scored and a pair of RBIs in the road loss.
Connor Harold, a senior outfielder, had a two-run double for Turner Ashby, while freshman Brooks Bowman added an RBI single and senior shortstop Grayson Smith had a single and two RBIs.
Clay Guyer, a junior, tossed a solid complete game, despite the loss, for Turner Ashby, giving up eight runs (five earned) on 12 hits and zero walks while earning a pair of strikeouts.
Rockbridge (8-9, 2-4 Valley) will look to make it three wins in a row Friday when it travels to Broadway for a district contest, while TA (13-6, 4-3 Valley) closes the regular season with a home game against Rockingham County rival Spotswood at Ray Heatwole Field on Thursday.
