McKenzie Burch dished out 41 assists, served up an ace, slapped down a pair of kills and scooped up 14 digs as Rockbridge County took sole possession of first place in the Valley District with a big-time 25-20, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 win over Spotswood in high school volleyball action in Lexington on Tuesday.
Sophie Vaught put together a double-double of 13 kills and 14 digs for the Wildcats (14-4, 3-0 Valley).
Also chipping in for Rockbridge County was Nala Shearer with 35 digs and Maddie Dahl with nine kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks. Alenna Williamson also chipped in with 18 kills, five blocks and served up an ace for the Wildcats while senior Jaden McCoy had 11 digs, five blocks and four aces in the victory.
Gabby Atwell had 13 kills and 21 digs for the Trailblazers, who had an eight-match winning streak snapped, while Sydney Litwiller added 12 kills and Raygan Wade dished out 44 assists in the loss.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Page County 3, East Rockingham 0: Madelyn Williams had 13 digs and 16 assists, but East Rockingham suffered a shocking 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 sweep at the hands of Page County in Bull Run District action in Shenandoah.
Sarah Smith added 11 digs for the Eagles (11-6, 9-2 Bull Run) in the loss.
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0: Allison Sykes had 28 digs and Hope Maddox added 21 as Wilson Memorial earned a 26-24, 25-13, 25-14 home sweep of Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro.
Molly Ballew dished out 36 assists for the Green Hornets (9-5, 5-1 Shenandoah) while Brooke Cason finished with 24 kills and 18 digs in the victory. The Little Giants (0-7, 0-4 Shenandoah) remain winless on the year.
Riverheads 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Zoe Payne scooped up 17 digs, but Stuarts Draft struggled in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-12 sweep at the hands of Riverheads in Shenandoah District action in Greenville.
Miranda Scotti had 10 kills for Draft (4-8, 0-5 Shenandoah) while Kenzie Tillman had 11 digs and 12 assists.
Broadway 3, East Hardy 2: LIndsey Wimer had 46 digs as Broadway went on the road and snapped an eight-match losing streak with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-13, 25-27, 15-11 non-district win over East Hardy.
Bella Gelati had 27 digs, 13 assists and four aces for the Gobblers (7-9) while Joy Bergan added eight kills, Taylor Suters had five kills and 10 blocks, Alyssa Mongold added five kills and Wren Wheeler finished with four blocks and three kills.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 8, Fishburne Military 0: In Waynesboro, Eastern Mennonite returned to the field impressively with an 8-0 thrashing of Fishburne Military in Virginia Independent Conference action.
Fresh off a two-week quarantine, it didn’t take long for the Flames (8-2-2, 3-1 VIC) to find their groove.
Logan Weaver had a hat trick to lead EMS while Joshua Early chipped in with two goals of his own.
Nathan Phillips, Joseph Kim and Joseph Yutzy all added one goal apiece for the Flames in the victory.
Women’s College Volleyball
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Virginia Wesleyan topped the Royals in three sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15 in a match of teams previously unbeaten in ODAC play.
Paris Hutchinson had 13 kills and Abby Kaufman had 15 digs to lead the Royals (6-6, 4-1) while Morgan Ludivici had 13 kills for the Marlins (15-3, 6-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.