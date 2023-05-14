BROADWAY — On a night where Broadway began the day celebrating its seniors, it was Rockbridge County that played spoilers with a big 9-3 Valley District baseball victory on Friday at BHS.
The sixth inning was the game’s deciding factor. Having already had three runs cross the plate in the inning to break a tie, Wildcats junior standout Thomas Armstrong broke the game open as he belted a bases-clearing double to put the team up by six runs, which held for the final advantage.
In a crucial moment in the home half of the sixth inning, senior Cohen Paxton, who started on the mound for Rockbridge, was able to get out of one-out jam with runners on first and second by striking out Broadway's Jacob Messick and getting Conner Michael to ground-out to third on a fielder's choice.
"I always try to stay calm on the mound because I know have [teammates] behind me that can make plays. I know if I try to do too much, I know I could cost us and throw a few wild pitches and there were some batters where I did do that, but I know I have the [teammates] behind me that can make the plays", said Paxton on getting out of the jam in the sixth inning. "The guys usually pull me aside and calm me down. When you can have that much trust in your teammates, you can pitch well."
After walking back-to-back batters with one out, it appeared that maybe Paxton's night was finished as RCHS head coach and Harrisonburg native Travis Roadcap came out to visit Paxton on the mound.
"I'm not going to lie, that was first mound meeting where I went out and talked about nothing. I didn't talk about his pitching or anything, it was just kind of a moment for him to calm down", said Roadcap.
Paxton finished giving up four runs (one earned) on six hits, while walking five, and striking out six.
The Wildcats struck first with two runs in the first inning on RBIs from seniors Derek Smith and Tucker Hopkins. Both Smith and Hopkins each finished the game with a pair of RBI's in the big victory.
"To go 3-0 in the [district] this week after starting off slow, my guys are really clicking. They aren't young anymore, they are experienced, and they are clicking at the right time", said Roadcap on what the victory over a 12-win Broadway team meant for his group. "Hats off to Broadway, they have a lot of very good players and I am very fortunate enough to come to Broadway on their senior night and pick up a big [win] for us."
Prior to his sixth inning bases-clearing double, Armstrong had come up short in his previous three at-bats despite putting the ball in-play, while also recording the final out three times.
"I was just trying to make contact and was able to put the ball in the gap", said Armstrong.
Roadcap added on Armstrong's double: "It was huge. The kid stepped up, which he constantly does in key situations. He's always putting the ball in play, but that's what he's always capable of doing. What he did for us tonight, was clutch."
Missed opportunities are something the Gobblers may look back on. The team left nine runners on base, including five in scoring position. Walks and batters being hit did not help matters for Broadway as they put seven on, including three being hit by a pitch. The team surrendered four walks and one batter was hit during the six-run sixth inning for Rockbridge.
Senior Bransen Hensley, a West Virginia commit, led him team with a three hit day at the plate, including a pair of RBIs, while junior Mason Lynn added an RBI as well. Fellow senior Hunter Deavers suffered the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) in five innings. Deavers did strike out five.
The Wildcats (9-9, 3-4 Valley) will next pay on Tuesday as they host Harrisonburg in district action. Meanwhile, the Gobblers (12-8, 5-3 Valley) are turning their attention toward Region 3C play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.