PENN LAIRD — Almost as soon as a post was sent out to social media with the official result, a Rockbridge County assistant was quick to issue a correction.
"It's actually five straight," the assistant said. "We won one in the spring, too."
For the Wildcats, winning has become so steady that it's hard to keep track of.
Rockbridge County got off to a fast start and responded to adversity consistently throughout a 25-12, 25-22, 25-23 sweep of Spotswood in Valley District volleyball action in front of a nice crowd in Penn Laird on Thursday.
It was the Wildcats' fifth consecutive district title under coach Amanda McCoy.
“Being disciplined in your expectations as a head coach and as a program," McCoy said of the key to their dominating run. "We have alumni that have come back and showed and instilled what they did to help the change. We have kids going out of the area playing club ball, travel ball. That experience and pressure definitely transcends over when they get to high school.”
Against the Trailblazers, Rockbridge showed off its poise throughout.
Whether it was a 10-2 run to blow it open in the first, a fiery timeout that led to a turnaround in the second or staying calm even when down five late in the third, the Wildcats remained poised during a closer-than-expected match.
“I have complete trust in everybody around me," Rockbridge sophomore libero Nala Shearer said. "You just have to trust that everyone is going to do their job. If you do yours, the people next to you will do theirs and you will get out of it.”
In the past, the Wildcats have had big-time players such as current James Madison freshman Jaydyn Clemmer come through the program.
And while Rockbridge still has players worthy of the same type of attention, this year's version of the Wildcats shows off a special type of depth.
“Two, three, four people can’t carry a team with the way volleyball works," said Rockbridge senior Alenna Williamson, who had 12 kills, five blocks and four aces. "It’s really nice to have Maddie [Dahl], Sophie [Vaught], Jayden [McCoy], Grace [Cauley]. You can depend on everybody on the team. That’s helpful because then you aren’t stuck in as many ruts and all of that.”
Shearer finished with 22 digs for the Wildcats (21-4, 8-0 Valley) while Dahl had eight kills and 11 digs, McKenzie Burch added 32 assists and 18 digs and Vaught had another solid all-around game with 10 kills and eight digs.
“It’s really nice to just be on a high-level team with these guys," Williamson said. "They’re like family to me. Getting this win is just amazing.”
Gabby Atwell had 11 kills, 17 digs and four blocks for the Trailblazers (15-6, 6-2 Valley) while Dani Kunkle had eight kills and three blocks and Raygan Wade continued to impress with a team-high 22 assists and four aces.
“They’re disciplined, play smart volleyball," SHS coach Jim Roth said of Rockbridge. "They don’t make a lot of errors. We couldn’t get a good pass to my hitters. That’s on me. I didn’t prepare my girls tonight to do a better job.”
McCoy praised her team for how they handled adversity in a match that featured two close sets in front of a raucous Spotswood home crowd.
“I’m glad we came in here and got pressed," McCoy said. "Hats off to Spotswood. They played a great game tonight. I expected them to come back and respond and they did. We need to be able to handle that.”
Whether it was three, four or five district titles in a row following Thursday's win, the one thing agreed upon is its an expectation for the Wildcats.
And for players such as Shearer, who is in her second season on the varsity and has seen the winning culture built at Rockbridge, it was incredibly sweet.
"We have a young group and I think this was really nice to do this ourselves and kind of prove how hard we’ve been working," Shearer said. "It feels really special. We are proving we can do it and that we’re the new core and this is our team now.”
