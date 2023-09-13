Rockbridge County rolled to its seventh consecutive win and continued its early season dominance with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of East Rockingham in an important Valley District volleyball match in Lexington on Tuesday.
The Eagles, who had a four-match winning streak snapped, were led by senior outside hitter Kate Simpkins and sophomore outside hitter Nora Fox with eight kills and nine digs each.
Junior outside hitter Alliyah McNair added 22 assists, five kills, and three aces for ERHS.
The Wildcats (11-1, 2-0 Valley) will hit the road Thursday for their next district match at Harrisonburg (6-2, 0-1 Valley), while East Rockingham (7-4, 1-1 Valley) is also back in action that evening with a rivalry game against red-hot Spotswood (10-1, 2-0 Valley).
