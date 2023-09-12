One of the most intense volleyball rivalries in the entire Shenandoah Valley certainly lived up to the hype on Monday in Lexington.
In one of the best matches the young season has offered thus far, Rockbridge County defeated Fort Defiance 22-25, 27-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 in non-district action.
Senior standout Nala Shearer put together one of the most impressive defensive efforts in recent memory, totaling a ridiculous 51 digs to lead the Wildcats to the big-time victory.
Maddie Dahl, a senior outside hitter, also had a big night for Rockbridge with 20 digs, 17 kills, and 10 blocks, while senior McKenzie Burch had 50 assists and 23 digs in the win.
Also chipping in for RCHS was junior Rebekah Allen with 21 digs, sophomore Mackenzie McCormick with nine digs, and the hard-hitting senior duo of Sophie Vaught, who finished with a team-high 20 kills, and Sophia Perlozzo, who chipped in with 14 kills of her own.
Despite the loss, the Indians put together one of their more impressive efforts of the season, led by standout sophomore Maecy Ann Frizzelle’s 19 kills and 23 digs.
Other key contributors for Fort in the loss included senior middle hitter Trinity Hedrick with 14 kills, while junior outside hitter Ella Shreckhise had 11 kills, 18 digs, and three aces.
Also, for the Indians, senior setter Carleyanne Ryder finished with 12 digs of her own.
The Wildcats (10-1) had a quick turnaround with a match Tuesday against Valley District opponent East Rockingham (7-3), while Fort (5-5) heads to Waynesboro (3-8) on Thursday.
