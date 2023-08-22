MCGAHEYSVILLE — Woodstone Meadows was the site for a hot, sunny day of golf on Monday.
In a 18-hole battle of the Valley District's seven teams, it was one of the league’s newest members in William Monroe claiming another decisive victory — scoring a combined total of 276, with Spotswood taking second with a total of 313. Rockbridge County (315) was third, followed by Turner Ashby (318), East Rockingham (328), Broadway (369), and Harrisonburg (396).
Many local golfers impressed Monday, including Spotswood’s No. 1 Jackson Baugher, scoring a five-over-par 70.
While he said he believes the final nine holes could’ve been better, Baugher said he had a solid day on the course.
“There were definitely a couple of shots I left out there,” Baugher said. “Overall, with the hot weather and dry conditions, I think I did pretty good.”
Baugher said hydration is essential to maintaining the heat, but it also takes a strong mental game to focus on the task at hand.
“The main thing is to not really think about it,” Baugher said. “You don’t want another thing on your mind while you’re trying to play your best out there and hit good shots.”
Spotswood’s other top scorers included sophomore Amaday Mozheyko with a 79 and junior Jackson Moyer with an 80. Baugher believes placing second behind a quality William Monroe team was a huge achievement for the Blazers.
“Getting second behind them, that’s a pretty big deal for us,” Baugher said. “We all played pretty well. We had some guys that really came in clutch for us and helped us out when we needed it. Overall, we played really well as a team, and everyone truly played up to their potential.”
Rockbridge County took third place, led by junior Andrew McCoy with a 69 and sophomore Harrison Tanner with a 71. Turner Ashby finished in fourth place, led by its No. 1 golfer in Ryan Hutchinson with a 70 of his own.
It wasn’t the outing Hutchinson was hoping for, however, as the junior was left feeling dejected following his performance. Yet, he believes Monday’s frustrations will be used as motivation as the season continues.
“[I] kinda had to grind through everything not to shoot 100,” Hutchinson said. “All I’m taking out of this is a little anger into my next tournament, but a little anger is pretty good.”
Freshman Asa Fulk scored 79 for the Knights, while senior Jacob Alderfer ended with an 83.
East Rock’s 328 was good for a fifth-place effort on its home course, led by sophomore standout Camden Clem with a four-over-par 69.
Clem was off to a rough start by shooting a bogey in his first hole, but felt he played steady golf throughout and reached his goal of shooting under 70.
“I didn’t really have any bad holes, it was just some mistakes here and there,” Clem said. “I just tried to do my best and [I] scored pretty well for the team.”
Clem broke under 70 on Woodstone’s par-65 course, and while he said it isn’t like breaking it on a par-72 course, it’s still an achievement.
Clem said whenever he shoots a bad hole, he knows he has plenty to make up for.
“You just think to yourself that there’s 18 holes in golf,” Clem said. “You take the next hole and do the best you can with it.”
Rounding out the results was Broadway in sixth and Harrisonburg in seventh.
Cole Lipscomb led Broadway with 89, while Xander Blue led Harrisonburg with 91.
After a breakout freshman season, Clem said some swinging adjustments have helped him improve even more this year.
With his brother, Chase, now graduated, it’s up to Camden now to carry the Clem name proudly within the East Rock program.
“With him gone, it’s different,” Camden said. “I have a lot of good players on my team, so we try to take it day by day. I’ve learned a lot the past couple of years. I just take what he’s taught me and teach everybody else, and they can learn from it and progress from there.”
