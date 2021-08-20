ELKTON — When one door closes, another one opens.
That's certainly been the case for first-year East Rockingham volleyball coach Jonathan Williams.
"It's been really, really smooth," he said.
The new coach for the Eagles is a familiar face on the area volleyball scene after previously serving as the coach at Eastern Mennonite School, where he guided the Flames to back-to-back trips to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournament.
But after the 2020 fall season was canceled by school officials and as his daughter began playing at the high school level herself last year at Spotswood, Williams opted to make a switch.
He resigned from his job at EMS in the winter with no idea what his next steps — if any — on the coaching scene would be. When the East Rockingham job opened, however, he knew it was a fit.
“It’s been real smooth," Williams said. "The nice thing about this program is it’s been great. With all of my years of experience, this was just kind of reset, new school, new color.”
Two years ago, the Eagles reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for the first time in program history behind a talented and deep senior class and coach Sarah Wright.
Wright stepped down following that season and Rachel Michael then served as East Rockingham's coach for the shortened 2020-21 season that took place this past spring in empty gymnasiums.
The Eagles, once again, had a strong team as they put together a strong overall regular season before eventually falling to Clarke County in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs.
“They have a good core of seniors that came back and all of the underclassmen below them are really strong — all the way down to the freshmen we have on our varsity roster," Williams said about the talent returning to East Rockingham this season. "We’ve got a good team. I think we’re building, putting all the pieces in the right place. It should be a decent squad this year.”
The four seniors for the Eagles are Margo Fox, Sarah Smith, Bre Dofflemyer and Kiersten Hindle.
Fox, an outside hitter, said adjusting to a leadership role this season has been rewarding.
“We’ve had such a development from those early years to where we are now," Fox said. "It’s been really nice and the environment is great here. It is crazy to think that I am a senior now and about all of the responsibilities I have. It’s an amazing feeling and it’s really honoring.”
The East Rockingham roster has one freshman — Alliyah McNair — on it along with four sophomores and four juniors. That difference in age hasn't caused issues thus far, though.
“It’s a little bit of responsibility, but I’ve played with these girls since I was young," Smith said. "It’s not that much different. They’re like my younger sisters, so I take care of them like that.”
Coincidentally, for junior setter Madelyn Williams, the decision to transfer to ERHS — which was a choice she was already leaning toward after last school year — was made easier by her father.
While Jonathan Williams hadn't planned to ever coach his daughter before, he said a brief stint doing so on the travel volleyball circuit a few months ago convinced both that it was a good idea.
“In all of my years of coaching, previously, I always said, ‘I’m never going to coach my daughter,’" Jonathan Williams said. "I just really did not want to blur that line. This past spring, I was able to coach her in the travel season and it went really well. It went really well with the team, went really well with her. She was able to navigate that really well and so was I. It just so happened that we lived in the East Rock district so when this job became available, we said, ‘OK. Let’s finish these last two years of high school the way you want to finish it.’ It’s been going really well. It’s certainly a challenge, but it’s a welcomed one. I think she’s enjoying it, too.”
Madelyn Williams isn't the only player enjoying what her father has brought as a coach to ERHS.
“I really like him," Fox said. "He helped me with travel season, too, so I’m familiar with him and his drills and everything. It’s nice to see someone like him come. It’s been a great help.”
Smith added: “I think it’s been going really well. He teaches us step by step and down to the exact point where we get it. I think it’s going to be a really good year with him.”
For Williams, the opportunity to coach at East Rockingham with his daughter, lead a talented Eagles squad and simply be around the sport that he loves was too much to turn away from.
When one door closes, another one opens.
And Jonathan Williams certainly seems happy he decided to step in.
“We’re building skill and rebuilding that skill from just having a lack of volleyball in general," Williams said. "We’re developing team unity. It’s a lot of different kids and there’s a lot of age disparity across the top and bottom. The unity is a big key for us. I'm excited about this group."
