ELKTON — If it isn't broken, some say you shouldn't try to fix it.
And whatever East Rockingham volleyball has done the past two seasons certainly seems to be working.
When Jonathan Williams came over to ERHS and took over the program before the 2021 season, there's no way he envisioned the type of success the team has had.
Williams made deep runs consistently with Eastern Mennonite at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III level, but this was a new team with new faces, including his daughter, Madelyn, and a difficult league to play in.
Turns out, that wouldn't be the case as the Eagles have soared under their now second-year head coach.
Since Williams arrived, East Rockingham has accumulated a 41-12 overall record.
Last season, the Eagles reached the Region 2B title game and the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals — falling to state runner-up Central in thrilling contests each time.
And this year, East Rock has been even better than despite losing key pieces.
“It’s definitely the family atmosphere," Eagles sophomore Alliyah McNair said. "We do a lot of team bonding, building family-like qualities on this team. Just having the family-like bond allows us to trust each other on, and off, the court.”
That certainly rings true with the Williams family, collectively diving headfirst and giving their all to the program with Jonathan coaching and Madelyn playing.
Madelyn Williams is the glue that holds East Rock together on the court, serving as an extension of her coach, and dad, while Jonathan Williams brings the experience.
The Eagles said that their knowledge of the game has grown under their head coach.
“We have so much grit and [Jonathan Williams] really drives us to do our best," East Rockingham senior libero Bria Berriochoa said after the Region 2B title win. "In practice, games, he will constantly be on us. It gives us that energy and it creates that success.”
The Eagles captured their first regional championship in program history earlier this week with a four-set victory over Luray and have won 19 of their last 20 matches.
As East Rock now gets to set to host a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal for the first time ever on Saturday, there's no doubt the culture Williams has built is working.
“From a program perspective, our focus is hard work, dedication, go-get-it attitudes," Jonathan Williams said. "The other piece of all of that is they’re a family. We are a family and they’re close-knit. They all come together, work together, eat together, play together. The family aspect of volleyball is great here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.