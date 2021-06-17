It was just another chapter in the ever-evolving book of T.R. Williams.
The senior standout that was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome in February made his second start of the season on Thursday and came up in a big way as second-seeded Page County defeated top-seeded Buckingham County 9-1 in an impressive performance in the Region 2B championship at BCHS.
On June 1, Williams started but tossed just three innings as he continued his rehab to get back to his original self. Against Buckingham, however, the Virginia Tech signee took it to a new level as he pitched a complete game in the win.
Williams gave up one run on three hits and a pair of walks and struck out 11 in the victory. He tossed 94 pitches on the evening with 64 of them for strikes.
Aidan Painter was big at the plate for Panthers (11-3) with a 3-for-5 effort that included two RBIs while Williams also finished an impressive 3-for-3.
Chase Parlett had a single and an RBI for Page while Isaiah Cloude was 2-for-4 with a double and Caleb Knighton finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs himself.
Page will host Region 2A champion Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals on Tuesday in Shenandoah. The Panthers have now been to the state tournament three straight seasons, last winning it all in 2018.
